PurpleAir Recalls Power Supply Units for Air Sensors Due to Fire and Burn Hazards

Recall Summary

Name of Product: PowerStream Power Supply Units for Air Sensors

Hazard: The power supplies can overheat, posing fire and burn hazards.

Remedy: Replace

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled power supplies and contact PurpleAir for instructions on how to obtain a replacement power supply.

Consumer Contact:

PurpleAir LLC toll-free at 800-474-0696 from 9 am to 5 pm Mountain Time Monday through Friday, email at powersupplies@purpleair.com or online at www.purpleair.com/recall for more information.

Recall Details

Units: About 4,200 sold in the United States (in addition, about 172 were sold in Canada)

Description:

This recall involves power supply units sold with PurpleAir PA-II and PA-II- SD air quality sensors with model number RKPO-UL052000C. The model number is located on the bottom side of the power adapter. The power adapters are black with a white label. They measure 4 inches long (including the mounting tabs) by 1-7/8 inches wide by 1-3/8 inches high. The air quality sensors are used outdoors by consumers to monitor air quality.

Incidents/Injuries: PurpleAir has received 27 reports of the recalled power supplies emitting sparks and/or smoke of which 18 are reports of property damage, including one report of a small apartment fire. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At: Online at www.purpleair.com and as free giveaways in communities from October 2017 to August 2018 for about $230 to $260.

Importer: PowerStream Technology, of Orem, Utah

Manufacturer: HK Anenerge Co., Ltd, of Guangdong Province, China

Manufactured in: China

In Conjunction With: Canada

Health Canada's press release is available at: lhttps://healthycanadians.gc.ca/recall-alert-rappel-avis/hc-sc/2019/68788r-eng.php

This recall was conducted voluntarily by the company under CPSC's Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risks of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products under the agency's jurisdiction. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC is committed to protecting consumers and families from products that pose a fire, electrical, chemical or mechanical hazard. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products - such as toys, cribs, power tools, cigarette lighters and household chemicals – contributed to a decline in the rate of deaths and injuries associated with consumer products over the past 40 years.

Federal law bars any person from selling products subject to a publicly-announced voluntary recall by a manufacturer or a mandatory recall ordered by the Commission.

