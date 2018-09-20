Purus Labs Recalls MyoWhey due to Undeclared Allergens

MyoWhey Chocolate Cookie Crunch is sold in a white plastic container with a net weight of 5 pounds or 2.26 kg. Affected products can be identified by lot number PL: 0100518 Exp: 04/2020 which is printed on the bottom of the container.

No illnesses have been reported to date.

The recall was initiated after a routine inspection by the Texas Department of State Health Services determined that the product had been distributed without proper allergen labeling for milk and soy.

Please discard the product if you are allergic to any of the undeclared allergens.

Consumers who have purchased Purus Labs MyoWhey Chocolate Cookie Crunch or have further questions regarding this recall are urged to contact Purus Labs at 214-221-1813.

SOURCE Purus Labs

Related Links

https://puruslabs.com

