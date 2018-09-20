Purus Labs Selects Shawn Moe as New President and CEO

PLANO, Texas, Feb. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Purus Labs is proud to announce that Shawn Moe will join the Purus Labs Team as a partner and will be the new President and CEO. He will assume all responsibilities on February 1, 2019. Founder and partner, Brandon Smith, is still with the team but will be focused on product development and innovation.

"I've always had admiration and respect for the Purus brand that Brandon built," says Shawn Moe. "I'm excited to take over this role and looking forward to building on the already strong foundation of the company. Our focus will be bringing best in class products and innovation to the market while offering the very best service and support to our customers."

About Shawn Moe

Shawn Moe brings over 15 years of experience in the Health and Fitness industry. Shawn served as Director of Sales for both Lone Star Distribution and Europa Sports Products. Most recently Shawn was the Director of Sales for Dymatize Nutrition before assuming the role of President and CEO for Purus. Shawn is married, has two beautiful children and lives in Atlanta, GA. His expertise, relationships and experience will guide Purus Labs to become one of the top supplement companies in the industry.

About Purus Labs

Based in Allen, TX, Purus Labs was founded in 2008 by Brandon Smith and is made up of formulas that are systematically forged from science and research by real scientists and athletes. Always known for their cutting edge and efficacious formulas, Purus products are supported by published, human scientific data and have been the center of more than one University study. All forms of increasing exercise performance and a healthy lifestyle are addressed within the Purus product arsenal. Purus currently offers 22 products in a variety of flavors and ways to consume, and continues to launch new SKUs to meet the demands of an ever growing and changing industry. Purus products are exclusively distributed domestically by Europa Sports and can be found online and in brick and mortar stores across the United States, Europe, Brazil and the Middle East.

Media Contact:

Natalie Hamp

natalie@puruslabs.com

www.puruslabs.com

SOURCE Purus Labs

Related Links

http://www.puruslabs.com

