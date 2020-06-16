Purvey Steps into Chief Operating Officer Position at Pacific Sotheby's International Realty

Purvey has been with Pacific Sotheby's International Realty for the past year in the role of Chief Strategy Officer, where she worked alongside CEO Brian Arrington to restructure the company's internal operations and reposition it for continued growth in the industry. In her new role, Purvey is responsible for curating strategic plans to support the company's growth initiatives, including qualitative organic market share growth in existing markets. Purvey will also focus on agent retention, competitive analysis, lead generation, networking, marketing, and technology, with her primary goal helping agents increase their sales productivity.

"Pacific Sotheby's International Realty's strategy and direction have never been more compelling," says Purvey. "With the changes in leadership we are poised to emerge stronger by creating an environment where our agents and employees thrive with the agility and innovation to compete on a level above all others," says Purvey.

A strategic and performance-focused executive, Purvey has years of expertise as an innovative, energetic leader in real estate marketing and business development across many brands, including franchise and company-owned firms. She has earned a reputation for delivering marketing strategies that have helped drive new business growth. As Chief Marketing Officer for the Sotheby's International Realty brand for 12 years, Purvey directed the creation, development, and implementation for all marketing, digital and print advertising, social media content, and public relations for its network of international franchisees. During her tenure, she was integral in the brand's positioning as the global leader in residential real estate and the network's rapid growth into 70 countries with now nearly 1,000 offices generating over $100 billion in annual sales volume.

About Pacific Sotheby's International Realty Pacific Sotheby's International Realty was founded in 2010 and quickly grew into the most dominant real estate firm in San Diego. In 2018, Pacific Sotheby's International Realty expanded its reach by acquiring the Sotheby's International Realty affiliation in Orange County and the Coachella Valley markets, allowing for contiguous service territory throughout Southern California, representing over 120 miles of prime coastal real estate and the expanding Desert markets. Pacific Sotheby's International Realty supports over 900 elite real estate professionals throughout Southern California, making the firm one of the largest Sotheby's International Realty franchises in the brands' global network. The firm's listings are marketed on pacificsothebysrealty.com and the sothebysrealty.com global website. In addition to the referral opportunities and expanded exposure generated from this source, both its brokers and clients benefit from an association with Sotheby's auction houses and worldwide Sotheby's International Realty marketing programs.

