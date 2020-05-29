Push-to-talk Market Size to Reach USD 9.760 Billion by 2025 - Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, May 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Push-To-Talk technology is a two-way communication system that uses the half-duplex mode. This mode is similar to a walkie-talkie, in which the operators interact at different times. The Push-To-Talk approach is mainly used in wireless air traffic networks, telecommunications technology, and police radios. Other than these, it can be used in public safety, manufacturing, transport, and other use cases.

The global Push-To-Talk market size was USD 4.460 Billion in 2018 and is predicted to reach USD 9.760 Billion by the end of 2025, at a CAGR of 10.3 percent in 2019-2025.

The COVID -19 pandemic has spread to nearly 100 countries across the globe since the outbreak in December 2019. The global impacts of the 2019 coronavirus disease (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt and will affect the Push-To-Talk Market significantly in 2020.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE PUSH-TO-TALK MARKET

Major factors that are expected to drive the Push-To-Talk Market size include demand for Push-To-Talk over cellular (PoC), the proliferation of ultra-robust smartphones, the need for driver safety, and the transition from analog to digital Land Mobile Radio (LMR) systems.

Numerous service providers are providing Push-To-Talk compatible mobile devices to exploit commercial networks through the implementation of LTE networks. As there has been a marked increase in the penetration of smartphones and wireless devices, Push-To-Talk technology with LTE networks is likely to draw new tangents to promote efficient communication in environments where coordination between teams is crucial in the stipulated period. This implementation of the PPT technology over the LTE networks is expected to increase the Push-To-Talk market size.

With the introduction of value-added technologies such as GPS, fleet monitoring, warehousing and management problems, transport and logistics companies are adopting Push-To-Talk over cellular technology. This widespread adoption is expected to increase the Push-To-Talk market size over the forecast period.

Besides conventional applications such as emergency response, the Push-To-Talk over technology are also used in applications related to commercial and household use. Some of the latest applications include swift warehouse contact, offshore oil drilling applications, mining applications, among others. In addition, new, inexpensive alternatives to help parents stay in contact with children during picnics or fairs also fuel the growth of the Push-To-Talk market size.

As the 'remote job' culture patterns infiltrate various sectors, entrepreneurs begin their search for real-time communication media with the potential for streamlined operations. A mobile workforce can facilitate one-to-one, one-to-many, and many-to-many forms of communication with Push-To-Talk over cellular solutions, making these systems ideal for internal communication. Push-To-Talk service providers over cellular solutions will exploit the increasing mobile workspace's trends by partnering with industries and continuously updating apps to equip industries with powerful connectivity infrastructure.

Furthermore, with the recent COVID-19 outbreak, organizations are encouraging their employees to work from home. This recent trend, along with the COVID-19 outbreak, is expected to fuel the Push-To-Talk market size.

PUSH-TO-TALK MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

The Public Safety segment is an early adopter of Push-To-Talk technology. Due to the widespread use of push to talk technology in the public safety segment, it is expected to hold the largest Push-To-Talk market share during the forecast period.

Thanks to the presence of advanced networking systems and the world's leading wireless service providers and PoC vendors, such as AT&T, Verizon Wireless, Sprint, and Motorola Solutions, North America is projected to hold the largest Push-To-Talk market share. When the use of mobile devices grew, the PoC requirement grew as well. PoC has seen rapid development in North America due to the introduction of 4G LTE networks. Furthermore, an increase in illegal activity, natural disasters, and cross-border terrorism in the North American region is expected to drive the need for public protection, which is in turn, will increase the region's demand for Push-To-Talk services.

Growth in the Asia Pacific Push-To-Talk market is likely to be driven by increasing collaborations between key players & distributors and revised environmental legislation in the Asia Pacific. Developing countries like India and China also operate continuously in the public-security field, which includes fire, police, para-military, defense, ambulance, and many others. During the forecast period, the Asia-Pacific market is expected to witness the highest growth rate.

COMPETITORS ANALYSIS

Push-To-Talk applications are becoming more powerful and flexible as technology is evolving. Companies concentrate on the development and production of versatile, effective, and creative Push-To-Talk products. Companies such as AT&T, Motorola Solutions, Sprint Corporation, and many others are actively working on the implementation of enhanced Internet infrastructure to provide fast and precise voice processing systems.

Based on global sales, the Push-To-Talk report lists the major players in key regions and their respective market share. It also explains their strategic movements in recent years, investment in product innovation, and leadership changes to stay ahead in the competition. Some of the major companies in the Push-To-Talk Market are,

Verizon

AT&T

Sprint Corporation

Ericsson

Iridium

China Telecom

China Mobile Communications Corporation

C Spire

GRID Communications Pte Ltd

KPN

Maxis

HipVoice

Smart Communications

CCM Systems Company Limited

Others

MARKET SEGMENT BY TYPE, THE PRODUCT CAN BE SPLIT INTO

3G

4G

Wi-Fi

MARKET SEGMENT BY APPLICATION, SPLIT INTO

Public Safety

Transport

Government

Business & Commerce

PAMR (Operator)

Other

MARKET SEGMENT BY REGIONS/COUNTRIES, THIS REPORT COVERS

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

SOURCE Valuates Reports