Pushing the Limits: Dodge//SRT Literally Expands High-performance 2020 Charger SRT Hellcat and Scat Pack With New Widebody

Dodge is literally expanding its high-performance Charger models for 2020, adding a Widebody Package to America's only four-door muscle car.

Powered by the proven supercharged 6.2-liter HEMI® Hellcat V-8 engine, the 2020 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Widebody boasts a best-in-class 707 horsepower and 650 lb.-ft. of torque and delivers a top speed of 196 miles per hour (mph), maintaining its reign as the most powerful and fastest mass-produced sedan in the world.

The Widebody Package, standard on Charger SRT Hellcat and available on Charger Scat Pack, includes new integrated fender flares that add 3.5 inches of body width, creating an even more aggressive, planted stance. The flares make room for the wider 20-inch by 11-inch wheels and Pirelli 305/35ZR20 tires, Brembo six-piston front calipers with two-piece front brake rotors and unique suspension tuning with Bilstein three-mode adaptive damping, all combining to deliver improved performance on the street, strip and road course.

"People say, 'no one wants cars anymore.' I would tell you that the 40,000 people who bought a Dodge Charger so far this year would probably agree, because to them, the Charger isn't just a car. The Charger's reach extends beyond body-style practicalities and it can't be defined by average industry shifts," said Tim Kuniskis, Head of Passenger Cars – Dodge, SRT, Chrysler and FIAT, FCA – North America. "Can you buy a vehicle that is dollar for dollar more practical than a Charger Widebody? Absolutely, but there are also more than 1,000 flavors of ice cream and vanilla is only one of them. If the 'average' person will own six cars in their lifetime, our cars need to connect so strongly that people can't help, but turn around and take a second look before walking away."

Dealers will be able to order 2020 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Widebody and Scat Pack Widebody models this fall. The new Charger Widebody models will start arriving in Dodge//SRT dealerships in early 2020.

Charger SRT Hellcat Widebody Continues Reign as Most Powerful and Fastest Mass-produced Sedan in the World

Designed and engineered to push the boundaries of what a four-door family sedan can be, the 2020 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Widebody is powered by the proven supercharged 6.2-liter HEMI Hellcat V-8 engine, which delivers a best-in-class 707 horsepower and 650 lb.-ft. of torque, mated to a standard TorqueFlite 8HP90 eight-speed automatic transmission. With a top speed of 196 miles per hour (mph), the Charger SRT Hellcat maintains its claim as the most powerful and fastest mass-produced sedan in the world.

The performance improvements start with a 3.5-inch wider body, which makes room for new 20-inch by 11-inch Carbon Black forged wheels riding on wider, stickier Pirelli 305/35ZR20 tires. The Charger SRT Hellcat Widebody also features an SRT-tuned Bilstein three-mode adaptive damping competition suspension, new electric power steering (EPS), stiffer springs, larger sway bars, retuned shocks, several race-inspired technologies and Brembo brakes, all designed to deliver performance numbers never before seen on a Charger.

For the first time ever, Charger SRT Hellcat Widebody now features standard EPS with selectable steering tuning to better manage increased grip, both improving handling performance and delivering better steering feel and ease of turning efforts at parking lot speeds.

With EPS and standard SRT Drive Modes accessed via the 8.4-inch Uconnect touchscreen, drivers can tailor their experience by controlling horsepower, transmission shift speeds, steering, paddle shifters, traction and suspension settings

SRT Drive Modes offer selectable settings for Street (Auto), Sport and Track, while the Custom setting allows the driver to select individual preferences

Additional upgrades designed to improve handling include:

Increased front spring rates – 32 percent stiffer than previous model

Larger sway bars – expanding from 32 mm to 34 mm in front and from 19 mm to 22 mm in the rear

Retuned shocks with revised valving to complement stiffer springs

Four race-inspired technologies that come standard for 2020 also bolster performance:

Race Cooldown keeps cooling the supercharger/charge air cooler after the engine is shut off by running the intercooler pump and radiator fan

keeps cooling the supercharger/charge air cooler after the engine is shut off by running the intercooler pump and radiator fan Line Lock engages the front brakes to hold the Charger SRT Hellcat Widebody stationary, but leaves the rear wheels free for a burnout to heat up and clean the rear tires

engages the front brakes to hold the Charger SRT Hellcat Widebody stationary, but leaves the rear wheels free for a burnout to heat up and clean the rear tires Launch Control , easily accessed from a switch on the dashboard, manages tire slip while launching the vehicle to allow the driver to achieve consistent straight-line acceleration

, easily accessed from a switch on the dashboard, manages tire slip while launching the vehicle to allow the driver to achieve consistent straight-line acceleration Launch Assist uses wheel speed sensors to watch for driveline-damaging wheel hop at launch and, in milliseconds, modifies the engine torque to regain full grip

Not only does Charger SRT Hellcat Widebody go fast, it also stops shorter than the vehicle it replaces. For outstanding heat management and longevity, the Charger SRT Hellcat Widebody features standard 15.4-inch Brembo two-piece front brake rotors with six-piston front calipers and four-piston rear calipers. Stopping distance is four feet shorter (107 feet) from 60-0 mph.

SRT engineers took this wider, stickier beast to the track to see what it can do. The result: improved performance on the street, strip and road course and the quickest and best-handling production Charger SRT Hellcat ever. The 2020 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Widebody runs 0-60 mph in 3.6 seconds, has a quarter-mile elapsed time (ET) in 10.96 seconds and pulls .96 g on the skidpad. It also delivers a road course lap time 2.1 seconds faster than the vehicle it replaces after one lap of a 2.1-mile track. That is equal to 13 car lengths per lap.

Form Follows Function

Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Widebody's added 3.5 inches of width paired with its wider wheels and tires are unmistakably Dodge//SRT, creating an aggressive, planted stance unlike any of the other vanilla four-door sedans on the market.

New, wider wheels on Charger SRT Hellcat Widebody include:

Standard 20-inch by 11-inch forged split-five spoke with standard Low-gloss Carbon Black finish

Optional 20-inch by 11-inch "Warp Speed" deep dish, with Low-gloss Granite finish

Optional 20-inch by 11-inch Brass Monkey

Pirelli 305/35ZR20 all-season performance tires are standard; three-season tires are available.

Beyond its menacing stance, the newly designed front fascia on the Charger SRT Hellcat Widebody includes a new mail-slot grille, providing the most direct route for cool air to travel into the radiator, to maintain ideal operating temperature even in the hottest conditions. New side sills connect the front and rear fascias to help amplify the integrated design. A new rear spoiler, unique to the Charger SRT Hellcat Widebody, is designed to create aero balance with the new front-end design. New this year are two-piece Satin Chrome SRT Hellcat fender badges.

Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Widebody Receives High-performance Interior Updates

The race-inspired interior of the Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Widebody features standard French live-stitch accents throughout the instrument panel and doors. Additional unique interior elements and soft-touch finishes refine the high-performance cabin, including:

Available new Carbon & Suede Package adds real carbon fiber accents to the instrument panel and console bezels and Dynamica suede headliner, sun visors and A-pillars

New SRT Hellcat instrument panel badge is unique for the 2020 model year with a black and red finish

From the driver's seat:

Standard heated and ventilated Laguna leather front seats feature embossed Hellcat logo – available interior color combinations include Black, Black/Sepia or Black/Demonic Red



Heated, leather-wrapped SRT flat-bottom steering wheel with mounted controls and paddle shifters is standard or available in wrapped Alcantara



Fully electronic, performance-inspired shifter controls the standard TorqueFlite eight-speed automatic transmission and gives the driver the look and feel of a traditional linkage shifter



Roomy center console storage compartment is designed to keep an abundance of personal items handy and within easy reach

2020 Dodge Charger Scat Pack Widebody Reaches Best Ever Levels of Performance

Following on the success of offering the Challenger R/T Scat Pack Widebody for the 2019 model year, Dodge is also making the Widebody Package available on the Charger Scat Pack for 2020.

"Since we first launched Scat Pack in 2014, the sales mix of our high-performance models has increased from four percent to more than 25 percent," Kuniskis added. "Charger Scat Pack models deliver more muscle for the dollar than any car out there. Offering a Widebody Package on Charger Scat Pack gives us the opportunity to build on that momentum."

This wider Scat Pack is powered by the 392-cubic-inch HEMI V-8 engine with the best-in-class naturally aspirated 485 horsepower mated to the TorqueFlite 8HP70 eight-speed transmission. It features its own upgraded specially tuned suspension with Bilstein three-mode adaptive damping, standard EPS with selectable steering tuning, and wider wheels and tires to reach unprecedented levels of lateral grip, acceleration and braking, delivering its best on-road and on-track performance levels ever.

Standard wheels on the Charger Scat Pack Widebody are 20-inch by 11-inch "Devil's Rim" split-five spoke with Low-gloss Granite finish. Optional wheels are 20-inch by 11-inch finished in Carbon Black.

Pirelli 305/35ZR20 all-season performance tires are standard; three-season tires are available.

The superb stopping power of the Charger Scat Pack Widebody comes from the standard SRT-engineered Brembo braking system with two-piece 15.4-inch front brake rotors with six-piston front calipers and four-piston rear calipers. Stopping distance is 107 feet, three feet shorter than the non-Widebody Scat Pack from 60-0 mph.

Suspension upgrades for the 2020 Charger Scat Pack Widebody include:

Modified springs, sway bars and shocks

Increased front spring rates are 27 percent stiffer

Larger rear sway bar, expanding from 19 mm to 22 mm

Revised damper calibration to match suspension tuning revisions

Launch Control, Launch Assist and Line Lock features come standard on all Scat Pack models.

The 2020 Charger Scat Pack Widebody builds on the stellar attributes of the Scat Pack, improving street, strip and road course performance compared with the non-Widebody Charger Scat Pack. It delivers 0-60 mph in 4.3 seconds, a quarter-mile ET in 12.4 seconds @ 111 mph, pulls .98 g lateral grip on the skidpad, brakes 60-0 in 107 feet and finishes 1.3 seconds faster on a 2.1-mile road course, which is equal to eight car lengths per lap.

Uconnect Technology Brings SRT Performance Pages, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto to Charger

As America's only four-door muscle car, the 2020 Dodge Charger is spacious with plenty of room for a family of five and loaded with high-tech features that are easily accessible through the available class-exclusive Uconnect 4C system.

SRT Performance Pages bring critical vehicle performance data to the driver's fingertips, including real-time engine data, such as horsepower, torque, oil pressure and dyno graph; various vehicle dynamics measurements, including a g-force heat map, a wide variety of vehicle gauges and performance driving timers.

The Uconnect 4C system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto is standard on the Charger SRT Hellcat Widebody and all Scat Pack models, and includes an 8.4-inch touchscreen display that offers multi-touch gestures, vivid imagery, sharp graphics and support for smartphone integrations and features SRT Performance Pages. A 7-inch driver information digital cluster display gives instant information on performance, available navigation and plenty of vehicle stats, and is easily customizable with the steering wheel-mounted controls.

Dodge Charger's Successful Formula Is Its Many Personalities

From optimized V-6 highway fuel economy to class-exclusive all-wheel-drive (AWD) capability, Dodge Charger is a performance sedan, a family sedan with attitude, a favorite amongst law enforcement and the only four-door muscle car available. In addition to the SRT Hellcat and Scat Pack models, Charger also offers:

Award-winning 3.6-liter Pentastar V-6 with up to 300 horsepower and up to 264 lb.-ft. of torque in Charger SXT, Charger SXT AWD and Charger GT models

Intelligent AWD on the Charger SXT AWD, which features a segment-exclusive active transfer case and front-axle-disconnect system to improve real-world fuel economy. No other major automotive manufacturer offers the combination of these two independent technologies. When AWD is not required, the system automatically disconnects the front axle to maximize fuel economy while still providing the outstanding fun-to-drive performance and handling inherent in rear-wheel-drive (RWD) vehicles

Legendary 5.7-liter HEMI V-8 with 370 horsepower and 395 lb.-ft. of torque in Charger R/T

A wide variety of newly designed wheels, interior options and equipment packages give Charger customers even more factory-custom options, including:

New standard 19-inch by 7.5-inch Satin Carbon and optional Black Noise wheels for Charger SXT AWD

New standard 20-inch by 8-inch Satin Carbon wheels on Charger GT and Charger R/T

Available new Carbon & Suede Package that adds real carbon fiber accents to the instrument panel and console bezels and Dynamica suede headliner, sun visors and A-pillars (also available on Charger R/T and Charger SRT Hellcat Widebody models)

Available new Caramel interior color (available with Plus Group)

New Scat Pack instrument panel badge with "392" and multicolor Scat Pack Bee

Updated Plus Packages:

Available on Charger SXT AWD and Charger SXT, adds new 20-inch by 8-inch Satin Carbon wheels to the existing package content, including leather sport seat, rear body-color spoiler, six premium Alpine speakers, 276-watt amp, Uconnect 4C, sport suspension and compact spare tire



Available on Charger GT, adds new 20-inch by 8-inch Satin Carbon wheels to the Nappa/Alcantara perforated seating from the existing package



Available on Charger R/T, adds new 20-inch by 8-inch Machined Granite wheels to the Nappa/Alcantara perforated seating from the existing package

Updated Blacktop Package, available on Charger SXT AWD, Charger GT and Charger R/T, features new 19-inch Black Noise wheels on SXT AWD

Updated Performance Handling Group, available on Charger GT and Charger R/T, adds new leather flat-bottom steering wheel and 20-inch by 9-inch forged Black Noise wheels to the existing package content, including Black Brembo fixed caliper four-piston brakes, high-performance suspension and 245/45ZR20 AS performance tires

Daytona Edition updates, available on Charger R/T and Charger Scat Pack, include 20-inch by 9-inch wheels with new Lights-Out finish (R/T only) and instrument panel badge. The Daytona Edition includes many more unique features on both models, such as the Mopar cold-air intake under the hood, Daytona logo leather/Alcantara seats, premium floor mats, unique wheels, Daytona instrument panel badge and front grille badges

Updated Dynamics Package, available on Charger Scat Pack (non-Widebody only), adds a new leather flat-bottom steering wheel to existing package content, including Black Brembo six-piston front brakes and 20-inch by 9.5-inch Low-gloss Black wheels with 275/40ZR20 all-season tires

12 Different and Distinct Colors Available Across the Charger Lineup

Dodge Charger customers have a wide array of exterior colors from which they can choose. Twelve different exterior colors and a wide variety of interior trim selections include:

F8 Green

Frostbite (NEW - late availability)

Go Mango

Granite Crystal

Hellraisin (NEW - late availability)

IndiGo Blue

Octane Red

Pitch Black

Sinamon Stick (NEW - late availability)

TorRed

Triple Nickel

White Knuckle

Available Interior Colors:

Black

Black/Caramel

Black/Demonic Red

Black/Houndstooth

Black/ Ruby Red

Black/Sepia

America's Only Four-door Muscle Car Dominates U.S. Full-size Car Segment Sales

The Dodge Charger continues to dominate the U.S full-size car segment as the reigning sales leader for five straight years (2014-2018).

From the fastest and most powerful mass-produced sedan in the world to V-6 efficiency and AWD capability, a large part of the Dodge Charger's successful formula has been its many personalities. It's a four-door muscle car, a performance sedan, a family capable sedan; its success is that it can be any or all of those things, depending on how the customer chooses to equip their car.

Dodge Charger's standard RWD architecture enables a model lineup powered by extensive performance-driven powertrains with the latest technology under the hood and behind the wheel – further building on the Dodge brand's promise to deliver American performance machines with world-class power, efficiency, technology, authentic materials and standout styling.

About Dodge//SRT

Dodge//SRT offers a complete lineup of performance vehicles that stand out in their own segments. Dodge is America's performance brand and SRT is positioned as the ultimate performance halo of the Dodge brand, together creating a complete and balanced performance brand with one vision and one voice.

For more than 100 years, the Dodge brand has carried on the spirit of brothers John and Horace Dodge, who founded the brand in 1914. Their influence continues today. New for 2019, the Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye is possessed by the Demon. Its 797-horsepower supercharged HEMI® high-output engine makes it the most powerful, quickest and fastest muscle car, reaching 0-60 miles per hour (mph) in 3.4 seconds, and the fastest GT production car with a ¼-mile elapsed time (ET) of 10.8 seconds at 131 mph. It also reaches a new top speed of 203 mph.

Joining the Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye is the 2019 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat, with its more powerful 717-horsepower engine, and the Challenger R/T Scat Pack Widebody, featuring fender flares from the SRT Hellcat Widebody, which add 3.5 inches of width to the 485-horsepower Scat Pack's standard body. Also new for 2019 is the Challenger R/T Scat Pak 1320 with exclusive drag strip technology from the iconic Dodge Challenger SRT Demon. The Challenger R/T Scat Pack 1320 is a drag-oriented, street-legal muscle car and a blank canvas for the serious grassroots drag racer. The 2019 Dodge Durango SRT, America's fastest, most powerful and most capable three-row SUV with a best-in-class tow rating of 8,700 lbs., completes the brand's performance lineup. These visceral performance models join a 2019 brand lineup that includes the Durango, Grand Caravan, Journey, Charger and Challenger — a showroom that offers performance at every price point.

