Put simply by Phoenix Contact: The construction and functionality of charging stations

BLOMBERG, Germany, April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Electric vehicle sales are growing exponentially. As they do, public charging networks need to expand rapidly and demand for home charging equipment will mushroom. In fact, it is reported that global EV sales more than doubled in 2021 vs.2020 and all net growth in global car sales in 2021 came from EVs. Having a good technical understanding of the equipment has never been more important.