Put Your Pups's Brainpower To The Test With Doggy IQ From The GREENIES™ Brand

FRANKLIN, Tenn., Oct. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the GREENIES™ brand is introducing Doggy IQ, an interactive online test that takes a humorous approach to helping pet parents determine if their dog is a bone-afide genius. In return for completing the test, dog owners will receive a rebate on GREENIES Dental Treats. The test, which was developed by creative agency adam&eveDDB, features three tail-wagging tasks that tests dogs' learning ability, memory and navigational skills, while providing quality bonding time for pets and their parents.

"Dog owners know that our four-legged friends don't always make the best decisions, like thinking your socks are a chew toy or that standing right behind you is a smart place to be," said Craig Neely, Vice President of Marketing at Mars Petcare. "That's the idea behind Doggy IQ. We're offering a fun bonding experience for pets and their owners, while celebrating the quirks that make our dogs loveable and, of course, rewarding them with dollars off our delicious and good-for-you treats."

To put your pooch to the test, pet parents will need a handful of kibble or small treats, three plastic cups, two chairs and one blanket. In about 15 minutes, test takers will find out their pup's Doggy IQ score.

As this humorous test will surely show, some dogs may score as a "doggy genius," while others may be on the other end of the scale. Luckily, pet parents need not fret, because while their dogs may not be top dog, dogs don't need to know what's good for them to love the taste of GREENIES Dental Treats and reap the oral care benefits. That's why every dog that takes the Doggy IQ test gets to celebrate their results – no matter how impressive – with the howl-worthy reward of a rebate on GREENIES Dental Treats. After finishing the test, owners can brag about their smarty pants pup – or perfectly average pet – on social media with custom badges based on their dog's scores.

To develop Doggy IQ, the GREENIES brand worked with canine intelligence researcher Dr. Rosalind Arden, an Assistant Professorial Research Fellow at the London School of Economics with a PhD in Behavioral Genetics. Dr. Arden lent her knowledge to the brand to help develop this light-hearted and playful test for dogs and their owners.

GREENIES Dental Treats are an ingenious way pet parents can help care for their dog's teeth, by giving them a tasty treat that helps clean their dog's teeth and freshen their breath. Veterinarian-recommended for dental care, their chewy texture fights both plaque and tartar and helps maintain healthy gums. They are made with natural ingredients plus vitamins, minerals and nutrients and easy to digest, highly soluble ingredients.

To take the Doggy IQ test, visit DoggyIQ.com on a desktop or mobile device. For more information on GREENIES™ Dental Treats, visit www.Greenies.com, Facebook.com/Greenies, Instagram.com/Greenies or Twitter.com/Greenies.

About the GREENIES™ Brand

The GREENIES™ brand puts the fun back in pet parenting by offering a line of dental treats that are irresistibly tasty and help keep your pet healthy and happy day after day. Proudly made in Kansas City since 1996 with quality ingredients from around the world, GREENIES™ dental treats are vet-recommended for dental care and clean teeth by using dogs' natural chewing action to clean the surfaces of their teeth. For more information, visit www.Greenies.com or Facebook.com/Greenies.

About Mars Petcare

Part of Mars, Incorporated, a family-owned business with more than a century of history making diverse products and offering services for people and the pets people love, the 85,000 Associates across 50+ countries in Mars Petcare are dedicated to one purpose: A BETTER WORLD FOR PETS™. With 85 years of experience, our portfolio of almost 50 brands serves the health and nutrition needs of the world's pets – including brands PEDIGREE®, WHISKAS®, ROYAL CANIN®, NUTRO™, GREENIES™, SHEBA®, CESAR®, IAMS™ and EUKANUBA™ as well as the WALTHAM Petcare Science Institute which has advanced research in the nutrition and health of pets for over 50 years. Mars Petcare is also a leading veterinary health provider through an international network of over 2,000 pet hospitals and diagnostic services including BANFIELD™,BLUEPEARL™,VCA™, Linnaeus, AniCura and Antech. We're also active in innovation and technology for pets, with WISDOM PANEL™ genetic health screening and DNA testing for dogs, the WHISTLE™ GPS dog tracker, and LEAP VENTURE STUDIO accelerator and COMPANION FUND™ programs that drive innovation and disruption in the pet care industry. As a family business and guided by our principles, we are privileged with the flexibility to fight for what we believe in – and we choose to fight for: A BETTER WORLD FOR PETS.

