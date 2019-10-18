Putting Prevention First, ORENDA Initiates Health Promotion Inspired by Traditional Chinese Culture

BEIJING, Oct. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 18, 2019, the First International Conference on Primary Care Medicine and Health Promotion, including the Fourth BO-AI International Symposium, kicked off in Beijing. The conference focused on the development of China's primary healthcare system and health coverage and guaranteeing high-quality medical services – a cornerstone for achieving the key goals of the 'Healthy China 2030' initiative. After the State Council first released an outline for Healthy China 2030 in 2016, the initiative officially became a national development strategy.

At the conference, Professor Jack Ende from the Perelman School of Medicine, University of Pennsylvania, Dr. Allen Koro from Harvard Medical School, Dr. Molly Cook from the University of California, San Francisco, and Liu Xiangyang, the founder of ORENDA and initiator of the Bo-Ai Psychosomatic Medicine (International) Exchange Association, all participated and delivered speeches sharing their insights.

The event was also attended by other representatives from many leading medical research institutes and universities from the U.S. and China, as well as renowned doctors and scholars in related fields from around the world. For example, additional U.S. representatives came from the Mayo Clinic, the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, the University of Alabama's School of Medicine, the Texas Hospital Association, Dallas International Health Care Services and a number of other first-class hospitals and medical centers. Three former presidents of the American College of Physicians and two editors of General Practitioners were also in attendance.

While participating, the Chinese and overseas attendees all shared and exchanged their views on the development of primary care and tiered treatment and diagnosis systems, the latest clinical advances and international models for general medicine, community health management, disease prevention, elderly care and health promotion. Furthermore, they held productive discussions about how best to support efforts to implement the Healthy China 2030 initiative through the development of general medicine and health promotion models.

Mr. Liu Xiangyang, the founder of ORENDA and initiator of the Bo-Ai Psychosomatic Medicine (International) Exchange Association, gave a speech which revolved around the theme of "Models of Health Promotion Inspired by Traditional Chinese Culture." As a significant part of the conference, the Fourth BO-AI International Symposium at the Psychosomatic Medicine (International) Summit, discussed the relationship between diet, exercise, psychology and health promotion.

As a leading pioneer and practitioner in China's physical and mental health fields, ORENDA has created an all-round healthy lifestyle based on "diet, exercise, mood, medicine, care and residence" with "physical and mental health" set as the core after more than 10 years of development. The company has developed a leading body-mind integrated medical health management service system to safeguard people's physical and mental health and enable future generations to live happily and healthily.

Liu Xiangyang said, "Health and happiness are the lifelong pursuit of ORENDA. We are eager to provide even more people with the highest quality body-mind services available and enable future generations to live happily and healthily."

Jack Ende, Adele and Harold Schaeffer Professor in Medicine from the Perelman School of Medicine, University of Pennsylvania and former president of the American College of Physicians, delivered a speech titled "The Importance of the Primary Care System in the Century and National Health Goals." In his remarks, he said that effective general practice is essential to the healthcare industry in every country and should be supported by both the government and the public. Professor Ende also highlighted how it is necessary for China to gain long-term support for the development of general practice in order to realize the goals set by the Healthy China 2030 initiative.

Professor Chi Chunhua from Peking University First Hospital, who is also a director-designate member of the Chinese Society of General Practice of the Chinese Medical Association, discussed how health has been integrated into national policies. She said that this presents an important opportunity for various sectors in healthcare, especially general practice, while also highlighting that health does not only mean mental and physical health but is also necessary for all human beings to adapt to social development. Professor Chi concluded by emphasizing that general practice, which provides various healthcare services including disease prevention, has a very bright future.

