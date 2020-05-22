Putting the Care Back in Healthcare: Pantheon Global Holdings Provides Free COVID-19 Testing for 300 Employees

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., May 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- While the world was in quarantine and surgery centers were under procedure-restriction mandates, Pantheon Global Holdings, LLC, a Scottsdale-based medical billing and revenue cycle management enterprise, got to work exploring new partnerships with local labs to provide free COVID-19 and antibody testing to it's 300 employees. "It was important to us to support our employees as much as possible during this challenging time," said Gregory Maldonado, President of PGH, "and we worked diligently to create the safest possible environment for our employees to come onsite to receive these tests at no cost to them."

Pantheon Global partnered with Phoenix-based Premiere Lab Solutions to provide employees the opportunity to obtain one or both COVID-19 nasopharyngeal swab test, and the IgM/IgG antibody blood-test. "The quality of the tests and the safety of our employees were our top priorities, and we all feel pride in knowing we were able to facilitate this opportunity for our workforce," quoted James Allen, Executive Vice President. Licensed medical providers and medical assistants were onsite to administer the tests in conference rooms turned medical exam rooms, spread throughout the office in compliance with strict distancing guidelines. Employees remained in their vehicles and received text messages with instructions to advance to the next checkpoint during their scheduled appointments, while wearing protective facemasks for the duration. Lab results were available to employees within 24-hours by logging into Premiere's website. Allen added, "We continue to be committed to the well-being and safety of our employees and commend them on their resilience and dedication to Pantheon Global, as we've all been navigating this uncharted territory together."

Pantheon Global is a family-owned, multi-disciplined conglomerate with several subsidiary entities specializing in out-of-network medical billing, medical practice management and marketing, leading-edge technology solutions and full revenue-cycle management.

