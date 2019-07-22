Putting the Power of the PT6 Engine in the Palm of Your Hand

"We design high-performing, reliable engines because our customers expect to be able to fly their aircraft whenever and wherever the mission demands," said Nicholas Kanellias, vice president, General Aviation at Pratt & Whitney. "To complement the dependability of our engines, we also offer many services that help operators best manage their engines, wherever they are. We are very excited to be adding our new Know My PT6 app to our range of customer-centric services."

Know My PT6, available for Apple and Google Android platforms, builds on the popular and widely used Know Your PT6 booklet that guides PT6A engine customers. The app is a digital gateway to maintenance recommendations and to the services and facilities that P&W offers through its global customer service network for engine maintainers, owners, operators and pilots.

How the app works

Upon opening the Know My PT6 app for the first time, users can select their aircraft model and manufacturer, so that information can be curated accordingly. The app includes all the Know Your PT6 booklet content, excerpts from relevant Service Information Letters, access to the P&W customer portal, immediate contact with our Customer First Centre, and an interactive world map to quickly identify and reach authorized service centres and parts distributors. Customers can receive news alerts, watch videos on a range of topics, explore the extensive library of helpful insights found on Pratt & Whitney's customer blog Airtime, view models of the various PT6 engines with descriptions and schematics of design features, engine controls and operational and maintenance recommendations.

"We continue to invest and develop a highly diversified engine and services portfolio based on our in-depth knowledge of our customers' needs," said Kanellias. "We believe it is imperative that customers be able to access the information they need, when they want it. The Know My PT6 app allows just that."

About Pratt & Whitney

Pratt & Whitney is a world leader in the design, manufacture and service of aircraft and helicopter engines, and auxiliary power units. United Technologies Corp., based in Farmington, Connecticut, provides high-technology systems and services to the building and aerospace industries. To learn more about UTC, visit its website at www.utc.com, or follow the company on Twitter: @UTC. To receive press releases about Pratt & Whitney and other news directly, please sign up here.

Pratt & Whitney

+1 (514) 240-9568

media@pw.utc.com

SOURCE Pratt & Whitney

Related Links

http://www.pratt-whitney.com

