Puttshack Announces Puttshack Miami Grand Opening Today at Brickell City Centre

Upscale patented tech-driven mini golf experience opens fourth U.S. location in Miami

MIAMI, Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Puttshack, the world's first and only upscale tech-infused mini golf experience with global food and beverage, today announced the grand opening of its fourth U.S. location at Brickell City Centre – Miami's modern neighborhood hub offering dining, entertainment, shopping, culture, and community developed by Swire Properties .

Puttshack Miami (Photo credit: The Louis Collection)

Puttshack Miami occupies 27,000 square feet, including an expansive outdoor terrace with seating capacity for up to 96 people that overlooks the Miami cityscape. It features three nine-hole competitive mini golf courses complemented by best-in-class food and beverage offerings and event space.

"Miami is known as a city to see and be seen and that perfectly aligns with the Puttshack brand," said Chris Rockwood, COO of Puttshack. "We know Puttshack will become a premier destination at Brickell City Centre and be the go-to destination for happy hours with friends and colleagues, date nights and late nights, company outings, and for families of all ages to enjoy exceptional food and hand-crafted drinks. All of this is part of the Puttshack experience with our one-of-a-kind high-tech mini golf paired with an energetic and exciting experience you won't find anywhere else."

From the co-founders of Topgolf, Flight Club and AceBounce, Puttshack is the latest leading concept in the emerging and growing market of competitive socializing. Puttshack combines its patented ground-breaking technology with a first-class, immersive social environment to elevate the game of mini golf into a cutting-edge, high-energy experience that is unlike anything currently on the market. The brand's patented Trackaball™ technology is integrated throughout the entire game experience, including seamless automated scoring, bonus points opportunities, interactive games at each hole and more. The game play is also matched by an innovative, globally inspired dining menu and full cocktail bar, as well as world-class hospitality and a high-energy, upscale nightclub vibe featuring local DJs.

Puttshack is committed to giving back to its local community by supporting Girls Make Beats, a nonprofit organization that empowers girls by expanding the female presence of music producers, DJs, and audio engineers. As part of its give-back program, Puttshack Miami is pledging $1.00 for every purchase of the "Miami Tailpipe," a locally inspired sharable spring roll dish packed with house-smoked chimichurri pork, ham, cheese, black beans and grilled pineapple, and served with mustard and sweet chili dipping sauces.

Since opening its first location in 2018, Puttshack now has four locations in the U.S. and four in the U.K. Puttshack Miami follows the recent grand opening of Puttshack Boston, and a new location in St. Louis will open this winter. Dallas, Denver, Houston, Nashville, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Scottsdale and a second location in Atlanta are all slated to open through 2023.

Puttshack continues its strategic expansion plans with the company's newly announced growth capital round of $150 million from funds managed by BlackRock, Inc. The new capital will allow Puttshack to continue securing unique and desirable real estate opportunities as it expands into more top markets across the U.S., as well as invest in new technologies to enhance overall guest experience. The recent growth capital follows a $60 million funding round from Promethean Investments in 2021.

Located at 701 South Miami Avenue at Brickell City Centre, Puttshack Miami will feature prominently within a premier outdoor shopping destination in the city's financial district that brings four levels of unparalleled shopping, dining and entertainment. The hours of operation are 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 a.m. from Sunday to Wednesday and 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 a.m. from Thursday to Saturday. Reservations for mini golf and dining are now open at Puttshack.com.

About Puttshack

Puttshack is a leading concept in the emerging and growing market of competitive socializing. Combining a tech-infused mini golf game with exceptional food and beverage offering, Puttshack has multi-generation appeal. Patented Trackaball™ technology allows guests to play a point scoring game surrounded by an upscale and exciting environment. Puttshack is the perfect place for a date, a night out with friends and family, celebrating birthdays or hosting a company offsite. Since opening its first location in 2018, Puttshack now has four London locations and four U.S. locations, Atlanta, Boston, Chicago and Miami, with ambitious global plans for expansion.

The company has its global headquarters in Chicago, Ill. with a UK headquarters in London. For more information, please visit: puttshack.com .

About Brickell City Centre

The Shops at Brickell City Centre (BCC) is Miami's modern neighborhood hub offering dining, entertainment, shopping, culture, and community developed by Swire Properties . The overall project is a nine-acre development that is reinventing the modern Miami by serving as Brickell's very own community centre for the neighborhood to gather. The Shops features almost five million square feet of retail, office, luxury residential, hotel and entertainment space, a two-level underground parking garage, two luxury residential towers – REACH and RISE, two mid-rise office buildings – TWO BCC and THREE BCC, and the EAST, Miami Hotel; all towering above the ultimate amenity – a 500,000 square foot open-air retail centre boasting 125 storefronts and four levels of unparalleled shopping, dining and entertainment. Anchored by an ultra-modern Saks Fifth Avenue and luxury dine-in theater CMX, BCC is further diversifying its value proposition with an exciting roster of new tenants coming later this year that will help propel BCC closer to its vision of a vibrant and modern Miami neighborhood with options for all, from uber-luxury to everyday basics. The Shops three city blocks are all connected by its architectural crown jewel, the CLIMATE RIBBON™; the larger-than-life canopy of steel and glass that spans 150,000 square feet acting as a sophisticated environmental management system protecting shoppers from South Florida's heat and rain.

For more information visit brickellcitycentre.com .

