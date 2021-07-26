Puttshack Signs New Lease in The Shops at Houston Center

"Houston is a booming, top priority market for us, and we are very excited to be an anchor tenant in The Shops at Houston Center," said Joe Vrankin, CEO of Puttshack. "We can't wait to bring the Puttshack experience to Texas and continue to expand our presence in dynamic, energetic communities across the entire U.S."

Located on McKinney Street, Puttshack is ideally situated within walking distance of vibrant dining, retail and entertainment, including Discovery Green, the George R. Brown Convention Center, sports venues, hotels, residential living and more.

"Puttshack is a great new concept, and as we continue to reimagine our iconic Houston Center we are pleased to plan for this tech-infused entertainment experience," states Travis Overall, Executive Vice President and Head of the Texas Region for Brookfield Properties.

Puttshack successfully opened its first U.S. location at Atlanta's The Interlock in April, which continues to outperform all success metrics, joining the brand's three hugely popular London locations. Puttshack plans to open Oak Brook, Ill., in Fall 2021, and Miami and Boston soon after, as well as a Nashville location in 2023. The team is preparing to announce multiple new U.S. locations soon that plan to open in 2022.

Already proven in attracting the younger target demographic, the Puttshack team is continuing its strategic expansion plans, identifying optimal locations in top MSAs across the U.S. Puttshack is represented nationally by Mat Focht and Robert Johnson of Emerging Concepts http://emergingconcepts.com/.

For more information about Puttshack, venue locations and job opportunities, please visit http://www.puttshack.com.

Media Inquiries: [email protected]

About Puttshack

Puttshack is a leading concept in the emerging and growing market of competitive socializing. Combining a tech-infused mini golf game with exceptional food and beverage offering, Puttshack has multi-generation appeal. Patented Trackaball technology allows guests to play a point scoring game surrounded by an upscale and exciting environment. Puttshack is the perfect place to host a company off site, celebrate a birthday, date night or simply hang out with friends. Since opening its first location in 2018, Puttshack now has three London locations and one U.S. location in Atlanta with ambitious global plans for expansion.

The company has its global headquarters in Chicago, Ill. with a UK headquarters in London. For more information, please visit: https://www.puttshack.com.

About Brookfield Properties

Brookfield Properties is a leading global developer and operator of high-quality real estate assets. We are active in nearly all real estate sectors, including office, retail, multifamily, hospitality and logistics, operating more than 675 properties and over 325 million square feet of real estate in gateway cities around the globe on behalf of Brookfield Asset Management, one of the largest asset managers in the world. With a focus on sustainability, a commitment to excellence, and the drive for relentless innovation in the planning, development and management of buildings and their surroundings, Brookfield Properties is reimagining real estate from the ground up. For more information, visit www.brookfieldproperties.com.

SOURCE Puttshack

Related Links

http://www.puttshack.com

