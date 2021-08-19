Puxin Limited Announces Receipt of NYSE Non-compliance Notice Regarding ADS Trading Price

BEIJING, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Puxin Limited (NYSE: NEW) ("Puxin" or the "Company"), a successful consolidator of the after-school education industry in China, today announced that, it has received a notice (the "Notice") from the New York Stock Exchange (the "NYSE") dated August 18, 2021, notifying Puxin that it is below compliance criteria in connection with the performance of trading price of Puxin's American depositary shares (the "ADSs").

Pursuant to Section 802.01C of the NYSE's Listed Company Manual, a company will be considered to be below compliance criteria if the average closing price of its security is less than US$1.00 over a consecutive 30 trading-day period. Once notified, the company must bring its share price and average share price back above US$1.00 within six months following receipt of the notification. The Company can regain compliance with Section 802.01C at any time during the cure period if the share price is at least US$1.00 on both the last trading day of any calendar month within the six-month cure period and the average share price over the 30 trading days preceding the end of that month. In the event that at the expiration of the six-month cure period, both a US$1.00 closing share price on the last trading day of the cure period and a US$1.00 average closing share price over the 30 trading-day period ending on the last trading day of the cure period are not attained, the NYSE will commence suspension and delisting procedures.

The Notice has no immediate impact on the listing of the Company's ADSs, which will continue to be listed and traded on the NYSE during the cure period subject to continued compliance with the other listing requirements of the NYSE.

To address this issue, the Company intends to monitor the market conditions of its listed securities and is still considering its options.

About Puxin Limited

Puxin Limited (NYSE: NEW) ("Puxin" or the "Company") is a successful consolidator of the after-school education industry in China. Puxin has a strong acquisition and integration expertise to effectively improve education quality and operational performance of acquired schools. Puxin offers a full spectrum of K-12 and study-abroad tutoring programs designed to help students achieve academic excellence, as well as prepare for admission tests and applications for top schools, universities and graduate programs in China and other countries. For more information, please visit http://www.pxjy.com/.

