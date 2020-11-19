Puxin Limited Announces Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results

BEIJING, Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Puxin Limited (NYSE: NEW) ("Puxin" or the "Company"), a successful consolidator of the after-school education industry in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020.

Highlights for the Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2020

Net revenues were RMB833.2 million ( US$122.7 million ), a decrease of 16.3% from RMB996.0 million in the third quarter of 2019.

( ), a decrease of 16.3% from in the third quarter of 2019. Net income was RMB42.4 million ( US$6.3 million ), an increase of 25.7% from RMB33.7 million in the third quarter of 2019.

( ), an increase of 25.7% from in the third quarter of 2019. EBITDA[1] was RMB77.5 million ( US$11.4 million ), an increase of 9.4% from RMB70.8 million in the third quarter of 2019.

( ), an increase of 9.4% from in the third quarter of 2019. Net income attributable to Puxin Limited was RMB43.5 million ( US$6.4 million ), an increase of 28.9% from RMB33.7 million in the same period of 2019.

( ), an increase of 28.9% from in the same period of 2019. Adjusted net income attributable to Puxin Limited[2] was RMB8.6 million ( US$1.3 million ), a decrease of 80.3% from RMB43.5 million in the third quarter of 2019.

( ), a decrease of 80.3% from in the third quarter of 2019. Student enrollments increased by 28.7% to 1,122,167 from 871,896 for the third quarter of 2019.

[1] EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined as net income (loss) excluding depreciation, amortization, interest expense, interest income and income tax expenses (benefits).See "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Reconciliations of GAAP and non-GAAP results" elsewhere in this earnings release. [2] Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to Puxin Limited is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined as net income (loss) attributable to Puxin Limited excluding share-based compensation expenses and gain (loss) on changes in fair value of derivative liabilities. See "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Reconciliations of GAAP and non-GAAP results" elsewhere in this earnings release.

Highlights for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020

Net revenues were RMB2,185.6 million ( US$321.9 million ), a decrease of 2.6% from RMB2,244.6 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 .

( ), a decrease of 2.6% from for the nine months ended . Net income was RMB33.7 million ( US$5.0 million ), compared to net loss of RMB409.6 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 .

( ), compared to net loss of for the nine months ended . EBITDA was RMB145.4 million ( US$21.4 million ), compared to RMB(280.9) million for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 .

( ), compared to for the nine months ended . Net income attributable to Puxin Limited was RMB36.6 million ( US$5.4 million ), compared to net loss attributable to Puxin Limited of RMB409.7 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 .

( ), compared to net loss attributable to Puxin Limited of for the nine months ended . Adjusted net income attributable to Puxin Limited was RMB79.2 million ( US$11.7 million ), compared to net loss attributable to Puxin Limited of RMB91.0 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 .

( ), compared to net loss attributable to Puxin Limited of for the nine months ended . Student enrollments increased by 45.9% to 2,917,116 from 1,999,075 for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 .

Mr. Yunlong Sha, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Puxin, commented, "Although the COVID-19 impact continued in some cities during July and August, we still managed to achieve solid growth in the third quarter. Notably, we have established the international education business unit, strategically consolidating our language exam preparation services and study-abroad consulting services. Our competitive edge around ZMN Education and Global Education remains strong while a streamlined operation not only reduced cost, but also elevated efficiency. The new business unit has successfully bolstered our service quality and our ability to capture additional market share through integrating our different brands internally. At the meantime, our K-12 business remains the business focus of the group, and we have improved our profitability significantly despite of the COVID-19 impact. We will continue to invest in improving teaching quality and learning experience to maintain our firm position as industry leader in the K-12 after-school tutoring space."

Mr. Peng Wang, Chief Financial Officer of Puxin, commented, "Although the summer break was much shorter this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we were able to achieve net income and EBITDA year-over-year growth of 25.7% and 9.4%, respectively. This is a direct beneficiary of our improved operations and implementation of the Online-Merge-Offline strategy. For the three quarters of this year, our net income was RMB33.7 million, and our EBITDA was RMB145.4 million. Furthermore, based on the semi-annual report published by MSCI on November 10, 2020, we have been included in the MSCI Global Small Cap Index – MSCI China Index for the first time. This is a recognition of our operational excellence and our value proposition, which will fuel our continued growth in the capital markets and deliver long-term, sustained value to our shareholders and investors."



Financial and Operational Results for the Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2020

Net Revenues

Net revenues decreased by 16.3% to RMB833.2 million (US$122.7 million) from RMB996.0 million in the third quarter of 2019. This decrease was primarily due to the adverse impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the demand for study-abroad tutoring services.

Net revenues of K-12 tutoring services increased by 1.0% to RMB609.3 million (US$89.7 million) from RMB603.2 million in the third quarter of 2019. In the third quarter of 2020, the student enrollments of K-12 tutoring services, including group class, personalized tutoring and full-time tutoring services, reached 827,685.

Net revenues of Puxin Online School increased to RMB32.5 million (US$4.8 million) from RMB7.2 million in the same period of 2019. Student enrollments of Puxin Online School were 283,598 in the third quarter of 2020.

Net revenues of study-abroad tutoring services decreased by 50.4% to RMB191.4 million (US$28.2 million) from RMB385.6 million in the third quarter of 2019. This was primarily due to a continued impact from the global spread of the COVID-19 pandemic in major countries of the world. However, net revenues of study-abroad tutoring service had an increase of 21.6% compared to the second quarter of 2020.

Cost of Revenues

Cost of revenues decreased by 14.6% to RMB422.6 million (US$62.2 million) from RMB494.6 million in the third quarter of 2019, primarily due to a decrease in staff cost which reflected the decreased demand for study-abroad services attributable to the COVID-19 pandemic. Cost of revenues, excluding share-based compensation expenses, decreased by 14.5% to RMB422.1 million (US$62.2 million) from RMB493.6 million in the third quarter of 2019.

Gross Profit and Gross Margin

Gross profit was RMB410.6 million (US$60.5 million), a decrease of 18.1% from RMB501.5 million in the third quarter of 2019. Gross margin was 49.3%, compared to 50.3% for the same period in 2019.

Operating Expenses

Total operating expenses decreased by 7.7% to RMB424.6 million (US62.5 million) from RMB459.9 million in the third quarter of 2019.

Selling expenses increased by 4.0% to RMB317.0 million (US$46.7 million) from RMB304.8 million in the third quarter of 2019. Selling expenses, excluding share-based compensation expenses, increased by 4.7% to RMB313.9 million (US$46.2 million) from RMB299.9 million in the third quarter of 2019, primarily due to our increased marketing and promotion activities during the third quarter of 2020 to further increase student enrollments.

General and administrative expenses decreased by 30.7% to RMB107.6 million (US$15.8 million) from RMB155.1 million during the same period of 2019. General and administrative expenses, excluding share-based compensation expenses, decreased by 30.3% to RMB104.7 million (US$15.4 million) from RMB150.3 million in the third quarter of 2019. The decreases were primarily due to our cost control measures to improve operation efficiency.

Total share-based compensation expenses allocated to related cost of revenues and operating expenses decreased by 39.5% to RMB6.5 million (US$1.0 million) from RMB10.7 million in the third quarter of 2019. The decrease was primarily due to a decrease in the number of options vested in the third quarter of 2020 compared to the same period of 2019.

Operating Income (Loss) and Operating Margin

Operating loss was RMB13.9 million (US$2.1 million), compared to operating income of RMB41.5 million in the third quarter of 2019. Operating margin was (1.7)% in the third quarter of 2020, compared to 4.2% for the same period in 2019.

Operating income of K-12 tutoring services decreased by 6.5% to RMB54.0 million (US$8.0 million) from RMB57.8 million in the same period of 2019. Operating margin of K-12 tutoring services was 8.9%, slightly dropped from 9.6% in the same period of 2019.

Adjusted operating loss[3] was RMB7.5 million (US$1.1 million), compared to adjusted operating income of RMB52.2 million in the third quarter of 2019.

Adjusted operating margin[4] was (0.9)%, compared to 5.2% in the same period of the prior year.

[3] Adjusted operating income (loss) is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined as operating income (loss) excluding share-based compensation expenses. See "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Reconciliations of GAAP and non-GAAP results" elsewhere in this earnings release. [4] Adjusted operating margin is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined as adjusted operating income (loss) divided by net revenues. See "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Reconciliations of GAAP and non-GAAP results" elsewhere in this earnings release.

Net Income

Net income was RMB42.4 million (US$6.3 million), an increase of 25.7% from RMB33.7 million in the third quarter of 2019.

Net income of K-12 tutoring services increased by 93.4% to RMB99.5 million (US$14.7 million) from RMB51.5 million in the third quarter of 2019.

Net income attributable to Puxin Limited was RMB43.5 million (US$6.4 million), an increase of 28.9% from RMB33.7 million in the same period of 2019. Basic and diluted net income per ADS attributable to Puxin Limited were RMB0.50 (US$0.08) and RMB0.48 (US$0.08), compared to basic and diluted net income per ADS attributable to Puxin Limited of RMB0.38 and RMB0.38 during the same period of 2019.

Adjusted net income attributable to Puxin Limited was RMB8.6 million (US$1.3 million), a decrease of 80.3% from RMB43.5 million in the third quarter of 2019. Adjusted basic and diluted net income per ADS attributable to Puxin Limited[5] were RMB0.1 (US$0.01) and RMB0.1 (US$0.01), compared to adjusted basic and diluted net income per ADS attributable to Puxin Limited of RMB0.50 and RMB0.49 during the same period of 2019.

[5] Adjusted basic and diluted net income (loss) per ADS attributable to Puxin Limited is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined as basic and diluted net income (loss) per ADS attributable to Puxin Limited excluding share-based compensation expenses, gain (loss) on changes in fair value of derivative liabilities. See "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Reconciliations of GAAP and non-GAAP results" elsewhere in this earnings release.

EBITDA

EBITDA was RMB77.5 million (US$11.4 million), an increase of 9.4% from RMB70.8 million in the third quarter of 2019.

EBITDA margin[6] was 9.3% in the third quarter of 2020, compared to 7.1% in the same period in 2019.

Adjusted EBITDA[7] was RMB42.5 million (US$6.3 million), a decrease of 47.2% from RMB80.6 million in the third quarter of 2019.

Adjusted EBITDA margin[8] was 5.1%, compared to 8.1% in the same period in 2019.

[6] EBITDA margin is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined as EBITDA divided by net revenues. See "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Reconciliations of GAAP and non-GAAP results" elsewhere in this earnings release. [7] Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined as net income (loss) excluding depreciation, amortization, interest expense, interest income, income tax expenses (benefits), share-based compensation expenses and gain (loss) on changes in fair value of derivative liabilities. See "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Reconciliations of GAAP and non-GAAP results" elsewhere in this earnings release. [8] Adjusted EBITDA margin is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined as adjusted EBITDA divided by net revenues. See "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Reconciliations of GAAP and non-GAAP results" elsewhere in this earnings release.

Financial and Operational Results for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020

Net Revenues

Net revenues were RMB2,185.6 million (US$321.9 million), a decrease of 2.6% from RMB2,244.6 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2019. This decrease was primarily due to the adverse impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the demand for study-abroad tutoring services.

Net revenues of K-12 tutoring services increased by 15.0% to RMB1,552.3 million (US$228.6 million) from RMB1,349.9 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2019. For the nine months ended September 30, 2020, the student enrollments of K-12 tutoring services, including group class, personalized tutoring and full-time tutoring services, reached 1,992,759.

Net revenues of Puxin Online School significantly increased by 558.3% to RMB79.5 million (US$11.7 million) from RMB12.1 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2019. Student enrollments of Puxin Online School were 890,664 for the nine months ended September 30, 2020.

Net revenues of study-abroad tutoring services decreased by 37.3% to RMB553.8 million (US$81.6 million) from RMB882.6 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2019. This was primarily due to a continued impact from the global spread of the COVID-19 pandemic in major countries of the world.

Cost of Revenues

Cost of revenues decreased by 0.8% to RMB1,154.2 million (US$170.0 million) from RMB1,163.0 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2019, primarily due to a decrease in staff cost which reflected the decreased demand for study-abroad services attributable to the COVID-19 pandemic. Cost of revenues, excluding share-based compensation expenses, decreased by 0.6% to RMB1,152.4 million (US$169.7 million) from RMB1,159.5 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2019.

Gross Profit and Gross Margin

Gross profit was RMB1,031.4 million (US$151.9 million), a decrease of 4.6% from RMB1,081.6 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020. Gross margin was 47.2%, compared to 48.2% for the nine months ended September 30, 2019.

Operating Expenses

Total operating expenses decreased by 20.7% to RMB1,067.5 million (US$157.2 million) from RMB1,345.3 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2019.

Selling expenses decreased by 1.5% to RMB757.7 million (US$111.6 million) from RMB769.2 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2019. Selling expenses, excluding share-based compensation expenses, decreased by 0.6% to RMB747.4 million (US$110.1 million) from RMB751.8 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2019, primarily due to a decrease in sales staff's performance-based compensation attributable to decreased demand for our study-abroad services caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, which was partially offset by increased marketing expenses attributable to marketing and promotion activities for our online business.

General and administrative expenses decreased by 46.2% to RMB309.8 million (US$45.6 million) from RMB576.2 million during the same period of 2019. General and administrative expenses, excluding share-based compensation expenses, decreased by 20.2% to RMB300.2 million (US$44.2 million) from RMB376.2 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2019. The decreases were primarily due to our cost control measures to improve operation efficiency.

Total share-based compensation expenses allocated to related cost of revenues and operating expenses decreased by 90.2% to RMB21.6 million (US$3.2 million) from RMB220.8 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2019. The decrease was primarily due to a decrease in the number of options vested in the first nine months of 2020 compared to the same period of 2019.

Operating Loss and Operating Margin

Operating loss decreased by 86.3% to RMB36.1 million (US$5.3 million) from an operating loss of RMB263.7 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2019. Operating margin was (1.7)% compared to (11.7)% for the same period in 2019.

Operating income of K-12 tutoring services was RMB140.0 million (US$20.6 million) compared to an operating loss of RMB22.7 million in the same period of 2019. Operating margin of K-12 tutoring services improved to 9.0% from (1.7)% in the same period of 2019.

Adjusted operating loss decreased by 66.3% to RMB14.4 million (US$2.1 million) from an adjusted operating loss of RMB42.9 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2019.

Adjusted operating margin was (0.7)%, compared to (1.9)% in the same period of the prior year.

Net Income (Loss)

Net income was RMB33.7 million (US$5.0 million), compared to a net loss of RMB409.6 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2019.

Net income of K-12 tutoring services was RMB219.0 million (US$32.3 million), compared to net loss of RMB116.0 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2019.

Net income attributable to Puxin Limited was RMB36.6 million (US$5.4 million), compared to a net loss attributable to Puxin Limited of RMB409.7 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2019. Basic and diluted net income per ADS attributable to Puxin Limited were RMB0.42 (US$0.06) and RMB0.42 (US$0.06), compared to basic and diluted net loss per ADS attributable to Puxin Limited of RMB4.82 and RMB4.82 during the same period of 2019.

Adjusted net income attributable to Puxin Limited was RMB79.2 million (US$11.7 million), compared to an adjusted net loss attributable to Puxin Limited of RMB91.0 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2019. Adjusted basic and diluted net income per ADS attributable to Puxin Limited were RMB0.91 (US$0.13) and RMB0.89 (US$0.13), compared to adjusted basic and diluted net loss per ADS attributable to Puxin Limited of RMB1.07 and RMB1.07 during the same period of 2019.

EBITDA

EBITDA was RMB145.4 million (US$21.4 million), compared to RMB(280.9) million for the nine months ended September 30, 2019.

EBITDA margin was 6.7% for the nine months ended September 30, 2020, compared to (12.5)% in the same period in 2019

Adjusted EBITDA was RMB188.0 million (US$27.7 million), an increase of 396.7% from RMB37.8 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2019.

Adjusted EBITDA margin was 8.6%, compared to 1.7% in the same period in 2019.



Cash and Current Bank Balances

As of September 30, 2020, the Company had an aggregate amount of cash and cash equivalents and the current portion of restricted cash of RMB560.1 million (US$82.5 million), compared to RMB606.3 million as of December 31, 2019. The current portion of restricted cash consisted primarily of deposits with Chinese commercial banks as collateral for our bank borrowings within one-year term.

Business Outlook

For the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2020, based on the information available as of the date of this press release, the Company expects net revenues to be between RMB730.4 million and RMB773.4 million, which represents a decrease of 15% to 10% year-over-year. These forecasts reflect the Company's current and preliminary views on the market and operational conditions, which are subject to change.

PUXIN LIMITED UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands of RMB and USD, except for share, per share and per ADS data)





As of December 31,

As of September 30,

2019

2020 2020

RMB

RMB USD ASSETS







Current assets







Cash and cash equivalents 256,763

67,850 9,993 Restricted cash, current portion 349,540

492,246 72,500 Inventories 13,311

17,016 2,506 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 117,148

161,464 23,781 Loan receivable, current portion 191,230

207,442 30,553 Total current assets 927,992

946,018 139,333









Non-current assets







Restricted cash, non-current portion 36,727

33,062 4,870 Operating lease right-of-use assets 1,045,941

909,176 133,907 Property, plant and equipment, net 298,719

266,971 39,321 Intangible assets 264,540

230,034 33,880 Goodwill 2,055,922

2,035,577 299,808 Deferred tax assets 2,199

2,061 304 Rental deposit 75,015

70,783 10,425 Other non-current assets -

59,400 8,749 TOTAL ASSETS 4,707,055

4,553,082 670,597









LIABILITIES







Current liabilities







Accrued expenses and other current liabilities (including accrued expenses and other current liabilities of the consolidated VIE without recourse to the Group of RMB930,674 and RMB716,928 as of December 31, 2019 and September 30, 2020, respectively) 983,715

738,379 108,752 Income tax payable of the consolidated VIE without recourse to the Group 21,248

20,557 3,028 Deferred revenue, current portion (including deferred revenue, current portion of the consolidated VIE without recourse to the Group of RMB1,195,723 and RMB1,122,436 as of December 31, 2019 and September 30, 2020, respectively) 1,205,609

1,131,788 166,694 Operating lease liabilities, current portion (including operating lease liabilities, current portion of the consolidated VIE without recourse to the Group of RMB275,893 and RMB255,438 as of December 31, 2019 and September 30, 2020, respectively) 276,877

255,438 37,622 Amounts due to related parties, current portion (including amounts due to related parties, current portion of the consolidated VIE without recourse to the Group of RMB254 and RMB4,853 as of December 31, 2019 and September 30, 2020, respectively) 1,451

4,853 715 Bank borrowings of the consolidated VIE without recourse to the Group 318,600

555,900 81,875 Loans payable to third parties, current portion (including loans payable to third parties, current portion of the consolidated VIE without recourse to the Group of RMB292,952 and RMB171,452 as of December 31, 2019 and September 30, 2020, respectively) 413,838

271,452 39,981 Promissory note, current portion (including promissory note, current portion of the consolidated VIE without recourse to the Group of RMB nil and RMB nil as of December 31, 2019 and September 30, 2020, respectively) 87,023

169,740 25,000 Total current liabilities 3,308,361

3,148,107 463,667

PUXIN LIMITED UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands of RMB and USD, except for share, per share and per ADS data)









As of December 31,

As of September 30,

2019

2020 2020

RMB

RMB USD



















Non-current liabilities







Deferred revenue, non-current portion of the consolidated VIE without recourse to the Group 101,372

64,841 9,550 Deferred tax liabilities of the consolidated VIE without recourse to the Group 81,969

74,028 10,903 Franchise deposits of the consolidated VIE without recourse to the Group 2,533

2,549 375 Operating lease liabilities, non-current portion of the consolidated VIE without recourse to the Group 693,505

572,822 84,368 Loan payable to third parties, non-current portion (including loan payable to third parties, non-current portion of the consolidated VIE without recourse to the Group of RMB nil and RMB nil as of December 31, 2019 and September 30, 2020, respectively) -

193,237 28,461 Promissory note, non-current portion (including promissory note, non-current portion of the consolidated VIE without recourse to the Group of RMB nil and RMB nil as of December 31, 2019 and September 30, 2020, respectively) 87,022

- - Derivative liabilities (including derivative liabilities of the consolidated VIE without recourse to the Group of RMB nil and RMB nil as of December 31, 2019 and September 30, 2020, respectively) 172,235

- - TOTAL LIABILITIES 4,446,997

4,055,584 597,324

SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY







Ordinary shares (par value of USD0.00005 per share; 1,000,000,000 and 1,000,000,000 shares authorized, 188,627,228 and 188,653,468 shares issued and 174,025,810 and 174,266,300 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2019 and September 30, 2020, respectively) 62

62 9 Additional paid-in capital 2,175,652

2,389,985 352,007 Statutory reserve 7,979

7,979 1,175 Accumulated other comprehensive income 68,707

58,182 8,569 Accumulated deficit (1,991,220)

(1,954,618) (287,884)









Total Puxin Limited shareholders' equity 261,180

501,590 73,876 Non-controlling interest (1,122)

(4,092) (603)









TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 260,058

497,498 73,273









TOTAL LIABILITIES AND TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 4,707,055

4,553,082 670,597

PUXIN LIMITED NAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands of RMB and USD, except for share, per share and per ADS data)







For the three months ended September 30,

2019

2020 2020

RMB

RMB USD









Net revenues 996,042

833,204 122,718 Cost of revenues (including share-based compensation expenses of RMB954 and RMB518 for the three months ended September 30, 2019 and 2020, respectively) 494,581

422,582 62,240









Gross profit 501,461

410,622 60,478









Operating expenses:







Selling expenses (including share-based compensation expenses of RMB4,861 and RMB3,114 for the three months ended September 30, 2019 and 2020, respectively) 304,801

317,008 46,690 General and administrative expenses (including share-based compensation expenses of RMB4,843 and RMB2,819 for the three months ended September 30, 2019 and 2020, respectively) 155,113

107,557 15,841









Total operating expenses 459,914

424,565 62,531









Operating income (loss) 41,547

(13,943) (2,053)









Interest expense 13,773

19,450 2,865 Interest income 6,925

11,120 1,638 Foreign exchange gain (loss) 318

(383) (56) Gain on changes in fair value of derivative liabilities 912

41,366 6,093 Other income, net -

23,804 3,506 Income before income taxes 35,929

42,514 6,263 Income tax expenses 2,187

86 13 Net income 33,742

42,428 6,250 Less: Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest 32

(1,039) (153) Net income attributable to Puxin Limited 33,710

43,467 6,403









Net income per share attributable to Puxin Limited







- Basic 0.19

0.25 0.04 - Diluted 0.19

0.24 0.04 Net income per ADS attributable to Puxin Limited







- Basic 0.38

0.50 0.08 - Diluted 0.38

0.48 0.08









Weighted average shares used in calculating basic net income per share 173,938,756

174,220,018 174,220,018









Weighted average shares used in calculating diluted net income per share 177,818,968

178,394,583 178,394,583









Note: Each ADS represents two ordinary shares.

PUXIN LIMITED UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) (In thousands of RMB and USD)





For the three months ended September 30,

2019 2020 2020

RMB RMB USD















Net income 33,742 42,428 6,250







Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax:





Change in cumulative foreign currency translation adjustments 7,560 (12,506) (1,842) Total comprehensive income 41,302 29,922 4,408 Less: comprehensive income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest 32 (1,039) (153)







Total comprehensive income attributable to Puxin Limited 41,270 30,961 4,561

PUXIN LIMITED UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands of RMB and USD, except for share, per share and per ADS data)

For the nine months ended September 30,

2019 2020 2020

RMB RMB USD







Net revenues 2,244,639 2,185,602 321,904 Cost of revenues (including share-based compensation expenses of RMB3,534 and RMB1,772 for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 and 2020, respectively) 1,163,008 1,154,210 169,997







Gross profit 1,081,631 1,031,392 151,907







Operating expenses:





Selling expenses (including share-based compensation expenses of RMB17,326 and RMB10,306 for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 and 2020, respectively) 769,174 757,670 111,593 General and administrative expenses (including share-based compensation expenses of RMB199,914 and RMB9,571 for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 and 2020, respectively) 576,161 309,818 45,631







Total operating expenses 1,345,335 1,067,488 157,224







Operating loss (263,704) (36,096) (5,317)







Interest expense 54,005 60,961 8,979 Interest income 11,835 34,936 5,146 Foreign exchange gain (loss) 308 (262) (39) Loss on changes in fair value of derivative liabilities 97,967 20,917 3,081 Other income, net - 59,766 8,803 Gain on disposal of subsidiaries - 60,968 8,980 Impairment loss on intangible assets - 4,100 604 (Loss) income before income taxes (403,533) 33,334 4,909 Income tax expenses (benefits) 6,104 (331) (49)







Net (loss) income (409,637) 33,665 4,958 Less: Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest 68 (2,937) (433)







Net (loss) income attributable to Puxin Limited (409,705) 36,602 5,391







Net (loss) income per share attributable to Puxin Limited





- Basic and diluted (2.41) 0.21 0.03 Net (loss) income per ADS attributable to Puxin Limited





- Basic and diluted (4.82) 0.42 0.06







Weighted average shares used in calculating basic net (loss) income per share 169,863,123 174,115,816 174,115,816 Weighted average shares used in calculating diluted net (loss) income per share 169,863,123 178,109,602 178,109,602







Note: Each ADS represents two ordinary shares.

PUXIN LIMITED UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) (In thousands of RMB and USD)





For the nine months ended September 30,

2019 2020 2020

RMB RMB USD















Net (loss) income (409,637) 33,665 4,958







Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax:





Change in cumulative foreign currency translation adjustments 5,479 (10,525) (1,550) Total comprehensive (loss) income (404,158) 23,140 3,408 Less: comprehensive income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest 68 (2,937) (433)







Total comprehensive (loss) income attributable to Puxin Limited (404,226) 26,077 3,841

PUXIN LIMITED RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS (In thousands of RMB and USD, except for share, per share and per ADS data)





For the three months ended September 30,

2019 2020 2020

RMB RMB USD







Operating income (loss) 41,547 (13,943) (2,053) Add: Share-based compensation expenses 10,658 6,451 950 Adjusted operating income (loss) 52,205 (7,492) (1,103) Adjusted operating margin 5.2% (0.9%) (0.9%)

Net income attributable to Puxin Limited 33,710 43,467 6,403 Add: Share-based compensation expenses 10,658 6,451 950 Less: Gain on changes in fair value of derivative liabilities 912 41,366 6,093 Adjusted net income attributable to Puxin Limited 43,456 8,552 1,260











Net income 33,742 42,428 6,250 Add: Income tax expenses 2,187 86 13 Depreciation of property, plant and equipment 18,001 18,416 2,712 Amortization of intangible assets 10,034 8,202 1,208 Interest expense 13,773 19,450 2,865 Less: Interest income 6,925 11,120 1,638 EBITDA 70,812 77,462 11,410 EBITDA margin 7.1% 9.3% 9.3% Add: Share-based compensation expenses 10,658 6,451 950 Less: Gain on changes in fair value of derivative liabilities 912 41,366 6,093 Adjusted EBITDA 80,558 42,547 6,267 Adjusted EBITDA margin 8.1% 5.1% 5.1% Net income per ADS attributable to Puxin Limited





- Basic 0.38 0.50 0.08 - Diluted 0.38 0.48 0.08













Adjusted net income per ADS attributable to Puxin Limited





- Basic 0.50 0.10 0.01 - Diluted 0.49 0.10 0.01







Weighted average shares used in calculating basic adjusted net income per share 173,938,756 174,220,018 174,220,018 Weighted average shares used in calculating diluted adjusted net income per share 177,818,968 178,394,583 178,394,583 Note: Each ADS represents two ordinary shares.

PUXIN LIMITED RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS (In thousands of RMB and USD, except for share, per share and per ADS data)





For the nine months ended September 30,

2019 2020 2020

RMB RMB USD







Operating loss (263,704) (36,096) (5,317) Add: Share-based compensation expenses 220,774 21,649 3,189 Adjusted operating loss (42,930) (14,447) (2,128) Adjusted operating margin (1.9%) (0.7%) (0.7%)

Net (loss) income attributable to Puxin Limited (409,705) 36,602 5,391 Add: Share-based compensation expenses 220,774 21,649 3,189 Loss on changes in fair value of derivative liabilities 97,967 20,917 3,081 Adjusted net (loss) income attributable to Puxin Limited (90,964) 79,168 11,661











Net (loss) income (409,637) 33,665 4,958 Add: Income tax expenses (benefits) 6,104 (331) (49) Depreciation of property, plant and equipment 54,664 60,240 8,872 Amortization of intangible assets 25,803 25,801 3,800 Interest expense 54,005 60,961 8,979 Less: Interest income 11,835 34,936 5,146 EBITDA (280,896) 145,400 21,414 EBITDA margin (12.5%) 6.7% 6.7% Add: Share-based compensation expenses 220,774 21,649 3,189 Loss on changes in fair value of derivative liabilities 97,967 20,917 3,081 Adjusted EBITDA 37,845 187,966 27,684 Adjusted EBITDA margin 1.7% 8.6% 8.6% Net (loss) income per ADS attributable to Puxin Limited





- Basic and diluted (4.82) 0.42 0.06













Adjusted net (loss) income per ADS attributable to Puxin Limited





- Basic (1.07) 0.91 0.13 - Diluted (1.07) 0.89 0.13







Weighted average shares used in calculating basic adjusted net (loss) income per share 169,863,123 174,115,816 174,115,816 Weighted average shares used in calculating diluted adjusted net (loss) income per share 169,863,123 178,109,602 178,109,602 Note: Each ADS represents two ordinary shares.

SOURCE Puxin Limited