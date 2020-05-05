Puxin to Report First Quarter 2020 Financial Results on May 12, 2020
May 05, 2020, 05:00 ET
BEIJING, May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Puxin Limited (NYSE: NEW) ("Puxin" or the "Company"), a successful consolidator of the after-school education industry in China, today announced that it will report its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020, before U.S. markets open on May 12, 2020.
Puxin's management will hold an earnings conference call on Tuesday, May 12, 2020, at 8:00 AM U.S. Eastern Time (8:00 PM on the same day, Beijing/Hong Kong Time). Dial-in details for the earnings conference call are as follows:
|
International:
|
+1-412-902-4272
|
Mainland China:
|
4001-201203
|
US:
|
+1-888-346-8982
|
Hong Kong:
|
+852-301-84992
|
Passcode:
|
Puxin
A telephone replay will be available two hours after the conclusion of the conference call through May 19, 2020. The dial-in details are:
|
International:
|
+1-412-317-0088
|
US:
|
+1-877-344-7529
|
Passcode:
|
10143694
Additionally, a live and archived webcast of this conference call will be available at http://ir.pxjy.com/.
About Puxin Limited
Puxin Limited (NYSE: NEW) ("Puxin" or the "Company") is a successful consolidator of the after-school education industry in China. Puxin has a strong acquisition and integration expertise to effectively improve education quality and operational performance of acquired schools. Puxin offers a full spectrum of K-12 and study-abroad tutoring programs designed to help students achieve academic excellence, as well as prepare for admission tests and applications for top schools, universities and graduate programs in China and other countries. The Company has developed a business model effectively combining strategic acquisitions and organic growth achieved through successful post-acquisition integration, which has differentiated the Company from other after-school education service providers in China.
For more information, please contact:
Puxin Limited
Phone: +86-10-6269-8930
E-mail: [email protected]
Institutional Capital Advisory (ICA)
Mr. Kevin Yang
Phone: +86-021-8028-6033
E-mail: [email protected]
