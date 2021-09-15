Puzzles With Purpose Announces ARTXPUZZLES New OVR Gallery Benefit Sales Initiative Offering Support and Relief During COVID-19 One-Year Anniversary Celebration

NEW YORK, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ARTXPUZZLES today announces the one-year anniversary celebration with the launch of ARTXARTISTS, a new online OVR gallery designed exclusively for ARTXPUZZLES, presenting curated exhibitions and artists' projects from all around the globe. ARTXPUZZLES initiative was originally conceived in September 2020 to support artists during the ongoing COVID-19 crisis through an online sale benefit of Collector Edition Jigsaw Puzzles and continues to expand the mission with new partnerships including ARTSY, Phillips Auction House and multiple art museum stores.

Verbier 3-D Foundation - The Halston Archive at Phillips Auction House, Women's Alzheimer's Movement Capsule Collection | Photo Credits: ARTXPUZZLES: PUZZLES WITH PURPOSE Artist Louise Lawler AXP Collector Edition, Spencer Tunick ARTXPUZZLES Collector Edition, Artist Idris Khan ARTXPUZZLES Collector Edition, ARTXPUZZLES: PUZZLES WITH PURPOSE | Photo Credits: ARTXPUZZLES

Organized by ARTXPUZZLES: PUZZLES WITH PURPOSE, this important one-year anniversary celebration takes an innovative approach with a new unique 3D experience. ARTXPUZZLES was created in 2020 in close collaboration with over 140 contemporary artists from across the globe supporting artist studios, existing wider artist relief efforts and causes of personal social and economic concern to participating artists. To that end, a percentage of all proceeds from sales of both artwork and AXP Collector Editions will directly benefit the artists' chosen charities.

Highlights of the launch of the ARTXPUZZLES Anniversary Celebration include:

ARTXARTISTS OVR GALLERY designed by a top European design firm presents a new and innovative virtual experience. The specially designed walk-through galleries platform ARTXARTISTS OVR Gallery will be live to collectors, contemporary art lovers and puzzle enthusiasts starting on September 21st.

ARTXPUZZLES announces Verbier 3-D Foundation Capsule Collection, Switzerland just in time for ARTBASEL. Curator Alexa Jeanne Kusber selection includes noted artist Natalie Ball whose proceeds support the Klamath Native American Community.

Halston Archive X Phillips Auction Two special ARTXPUZZLES Collector Editions auction lots supporting the Halston Archive Scholarship Fund, currently on view until Sep 16th at Phillips Auction House, NYC.

Highlighted Editions at ARTXPUZZLES: Idris Khan's campfire-scented Victorian cut wooden puzzle "The Old Tune"; Kay Rosen's "Big Talk"; and Marilyn Minter's "Wet Kiss." Also actor/artist Billy Zane's first painting, "Telemundo", created on the set of the film Titantic.

ARTXPUZZLES can now be found at important museum institutions stores such as MAD Museum, MCA Chicago, Dallas Art Museum, Brooklyn Museum, Westport MOCA, and Whitney Museum of Art.

Website: www.artxpuzzles.com

