P.volve Opens New Multi-Million Dollar Flagship Fitness Studio in the Heart of Soho

The brand new 6,700 square foot fitness studio consists of an Instagram-worthy check-in area, one main studio holding up to 30 clients, one private training studio (with an exclusive VIP elevator), a luxurious locker room and a highly curated retail space featuring brands like Beyond Yoga, ALALA and Koral. Encompassing P.volve-specific decor and state-of-the-art amenities, the studio is a premiere destination bringing a sense of community, excitement and love for fitness all under one beautifully chic roof.

"We are so excited to finally open our doors in the heart of Soho. It's been a dream come true to build out a studio of this size and to elevate our class experience to the next level," said co-founder and CEO Rachel Katzman. "This community has opened its arms to us and we plan to partner with other local businesses as we continue to grow and expand our offerings."

Additional studio amenities include:

Ergonomically designed, spring enhanced studio floors making it easier on clients' muscles and joints

making it easier on clients' muscles and joints Live streaming capabilities which will live on P.volve's streaming platform and website, so clients across the world can access studio classes

which will live on P.volve's streaming platform and website, so clients across the world can access studio classes iPhone holders to place on studio mirrors and floor allowing easy access to film workouts

allowing easy access to film workouts Bathrooms filled with beauty products , including Ritual, Glamsquad and Lola

, including Ritual, Glamsquad and Lola Peach emoji wallpaper canvases the bathrooms, ornamentally touting P.volve's glute-focused method

canvases the bathrooms, ornamentally touting P.volve's glute-focused method Choreographed lighting that sets the mood for each class and instructor

that sets the mood for each class and instructor Highly curated retail selection that rotates with seasons and trends

To celebrate P.volve's launch week, the brand hosted various programming, including workout events hosted by Olivia Culpo (and her sisters Aurora and Sophia), a live podcast taping with brand loyalist Catt Sadler, and a Mobile Mini Studio: a branded truck mimicking the studio's unique aesthetic that drove around NYC offering workouts and equipment demos that allowed people to experience the brand. The Mobile Mini Studio stopped at popular neighborhoods, including NoHo, Greenwich Village, Union Square, Chelsea and Tribeca.

P.volve launched onto the fitness scene in late 2017 and has quickly sky rocketed to celebrity status with its resistance-based, high-intensity, low-impact training method that strengthens, sculpts and energizes the entire body. The company reaches its customer base through a streaming platform that houses more than 200 workouts, with new content released weekly. P.volve is also an equipment innovator with its proprietary line of products that consists of its patented p.ball, p.band and patent-pending p.3 trainer. The new studio in New York is the first of three openings that will happen within the next several months – with Chicago and Los Angeles studios underway.

"This is just the beginning," said Katzman. "Next year we will be launching studios in the West Loop in Chicago and West Hollywood in Los Angeles."

The fitness company that was valuated at $75 million recently has become synonymous with the hottest names on the circuit and has found a following with Vanessa Hudgens, Bethenny Frankel, Madelaine Petsch, Devon Windsor and so many more.

About P.volve

P.volve is a resistance-based, high-intensity, low-impact fitness method that strengthens, sculpts and energizes the entire body. P.volve launched in November 2017 and was founded by husband and wife duo, Stephen Pasterino and Rachel Katzman, in partnership with Camelot Venture Group, whose portfolio companies include 1-800 CONTACTS, SmileDirectClub and Quicken Loans. Available worldwide, P.volve is headquartered in New York City. For more information, please visit www.pvolve.com and @pvolve on Instagram.

