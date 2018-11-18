PWC and Power2Motivate Partner to Shape a Culture of Recognition

DUBAI, UAE, November 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

PWC and Power2Motivate have signed a groundbreaking partnership to launch a behavioral change solution under the name of "PWC Champion" that brings the most comprehensive value of employee engagement and real-time performance improvement across the entire working environment.

"PWC Champion" aims to inspire well-being, loyalty and team building among employees by developing programs that focus on corporate values, increasing inter-departmental relations and rewarding employees. This boosts engagement and builds an innovative culture at work which reflects a positive impact on the PWC's objectives and reap business results.

Power2Motivate, in the Middle East, continues to strive in developing corporate strategies with clear objectives that help organizations leverage unique solutions that affect behavioral change, drive productivity and increase profitability. This is through enabling organizations overcome the challenges they face with employees and move to achieve concrete goals and results elevating them to a top-tier level of performance, productivity and competitiveness.

Power2Motivate solutions and programs have helped many international and local companies pull into one seamless experience to achieve excellence and drive performance. Corporate performance and engagement are among the strategic objectives and priorities of many governmental institutions and leading companies in the world and more recently in the GCC and the Middle East.

PricewaterhouseCoopers (PWC)

A multinational professional services firm headquartered in London, United Kingdom. PWC ranks as one of the largest professional services firm in the world. With offices in 158 countries and more than 250,000 people, PWC helps organizations create the value by delivering quality in assurance, tax and advisory services.

Power2Motivate

The world's leading cloud-based platform for performance improvement, recognition and rewards. Power2Motivate has offices covering all four corners of the globe including Australia, Asia, North America, South America, Europe Africa and the Middle East. Our programs are available across 150 countries and in 17 languages, with over 750 clients, in excess of 2.5 million users.

The company has started to expand in the following countries - Saudi Arabia, UAE, Kuwait, Qatar, Egypt and Oman.

Contact: Omar B. Mufleh Mobile: +96-2799701010

