PwC and Sigma Ratings Collaborate to Help Highlight Financial Crime Compliance and Business Integrity

NEW YORK, Dec. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- PwC and Sigma Ratings, Inc. today announced the launch of a strategic relationship to bring innovative risk management services to companies around the world. Together, PwC and Sigma Ratings are positioned to help companies differentiate, build trust and gain a competitive business advantage in a changing world. Via its novel, independent and dynamic risk rating approach, Sigma Ratings enables companies to showcase to boards, investors, shareholders and regulators that they are embracing compliance best practice and acting with integrity.

"For our clients, robust compliance is a key issue. Now those financial institutions are using excellence in financial crime and conduct risk management as a business advantage," said Christian Butter, PwC's EMEA Forensics and Financial Crime Leader. "PwC is focused on shaping how organisations tackle non-credit risks and financial crime as part of their integrity agenda, teaming with Sigma Ratings is part of bringing dynamic and innovative approaches to these key topics."

"Companies around the world, large and small, look to Sigma Ratings to help them validate their financial crime compliance efforts and leverage an innovative technology driven approach to tracking and responding to risk," said Stuart Jones, Jr., Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Sigma Ratings. "We're excited to enter into a relationship with PwC — a leading advisor for businesses around the world — to bring the best of Sigma Ratings to a range of companies who are looking to innovate and strengthen their market position through an independent rating or use of our technology platform."

About PwC

PwC helps organizations and individuals create the value they're looking for. We're a network of firms in 157 countries with more than 250,000 people who are committed to delivering quality in assurance, tax and advisory services. Find out more and tell us what matters to you by visiting us at www.pwc.com .

About Sigma Ratings, Inc.

Sigma Ratings is the world's first rating agency focused on company-level governance and financial crime risk. Sigma leverages deep domain expertise and cutting-edge technology to produce and display thousands of ratings on companies around the world. Find out more about our mission at www.sigmaratings.com.

