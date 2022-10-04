PX Acquires Education Marketing Firm Edufficient

The acquisition of Edufficient enables PX—the leading Lead Quantification platform —to expand into the education vertical and enhance its team.

NEW YORK, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PX is pleased to announce the acquisition of Edufficient, a leading education-focused digital marketing agency.

PX's platform helps some of the country's biggest providers of consumer products in the financial services, insurance, and home services industries. The acquisition of Edufficient allows PX to expand into the education market—specifically focusing on colleges, universities, boot camps, and short-term programs—and scale up its customer success team with Edufficient's talented digital marketers.

PX’s platform offers access to millions of leads from hundreds of pre-vetted, compliant sources. Advertisers no longer must manage multiple integrations or worry about publisher compliance; with one simple integration, PX handles all. And with dynamic pricing, detailed performance insights, and sophisticated source management, advertisers can pay exactly what the leads are worth to their businesses. The right leads, for the right price. Every time.

"We are thrilled to welcome the Edufficient team to PX," says Frans Van Hulle, CEO and co-founder of PX. "Edufficient has significant experience in the education industry, which is a space that offers a lot of growth opportunities for our marketplace, and significant potential network effects and upside for our customers and partners. We believe PX can solve some real challenges in the education vertical and going to market with the experienced Edufficient team makes 'one plus one equal three.'"

"We are excited to work with the team at PX," says Tom Ferrara, CEO and co-founder of Edufficient. "Both companies focus on building long-lasting relationships with customers by maximizing the returns on their investment: PX with its technology and Edufficient through the services and expertise we provide. Becoming a part of PX means more customers can benefit from the combination of our offerings and the network effect they create."

Both teams will work toward the complete integration of Edufficient into PX over the next six months while continuing to provide existing Edufficient clients the same exemplary service that they are used to. The financial terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

About PX

PX was founded in 2010 by Frans Van Hulle and Bas Offers to bring an outmoded industry into the 21st century with technology that provides the transparency, flexibility, and growth that advertisers need for their lead buying efforts. Today PX's platform offers access to millions of leads from hundreds of pre-vetted, compliant sources. Advertisers no longer must manage multiple integrations or worry about publisher compliance; with one simple integration, PX handles all. And with dynamic pricing, detailed performance insights, and sophisticated source management, advertisers can pay exactly what the leads are worth to their businesses. PX is based in New York City with several locations globally. www.px.com

About Edufficient

Edufficient, a portfolio company of FF Ventures, was founded over a decade ago by industry veterans Tom Ferrara (CEO) and David Flack (COO) and quickly established itself as a leading digital advertising agency exclusively focused on education. Edufficient's objective is to facilitate long-term sustainable growth for its clients through data-driven media buying, detailed analytics, and progressive methodologies. Edufficient's EMS Inquiry Management System allows clients to retain control of their digital marketing efforts by providing greater accountability, compliance, and performance insights. The company has offices in northern New Jersey and Florida. www.edufficient.com

