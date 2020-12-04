PYA and Grassi Healthcare Advisors Develop Suite of Data-Driven Strategic Services for Distressed Nursing Facilities

A data-driven solution for nursing homes and skilled nursing facilities to regain financial and operational footing Tweet this

"Even before the COVID-19 pandemic, SNFs were facing varying levels of financial difficulty," said PYA Managing Principal of Consulting Services David McMillan. "But a recent industry report shows that many SNFs may now be on the verge of financial collapse. We recognize the dire need to assist SNFs in a comprehensive, strategically informed manner. Calibrated Performance sets forth an actionable plan, informed by data—but not blindly led by data, to help these organizations regain stability."

"Our combined team brings the full resources of clinical, operational, financial, and strategic expertise to assist our clients through this challenging period," added Joseph Tomaino, GHA CEO. "With internal resources stretched so thin, we can offer the guidance and support needed to put an organization back on the right path and keep it moving forward."

With Calibrated Performance, PYA and GHA work with SNFs and other healthcare providers to create customized Success Plans—sequential 12-week action plans—with a goal of improving financial and operational health. The plans follow a three-pronged approach:

Resource utilization through cash management and cost efficiencies

through cash management and cost efficiencies Value realization through optimized revenue streams

through optimized revenue streams Capital rationalization through strategic realignment and effective use of existing/new funding sources

An exclusive offering of PYA and GHA, Calibrated Performance is driven by both firms' decades of healthcare strategy, operational, and financial performance experience, coupled with contemporary data utilization.

About PYA

Serving clients in all 50 states from offices in Knoxville, Nashville, Atlanta, Kansas City, and Tampa, PYA is consistently ranked by Modern Healthcare as one of the nation's Top 20 healthcare consulting firms and by INSIDE Public Accounting as one of the nation's "Top 100" Largest Accounting Firms. Accounting Today highlighted PYA as "One of the Most Successful Firms in the Country." https://www.pyapc.com/calibrated/

About GHA

GHA is a team of business, clinical, and financial professionals who specialize in helping skilled nursing facilities improve revenues, enhance resource utilization, and secure funding to achieve greater sustainability and profitability. This multi-functional approach is supported by the team's first-hand experience and in-depth understanding of the healthcare environment, care delivery design, revenue cycle, and regulatory compliance. GHA is an affiliate of Grassi Advisors & Accountants, the 67th largest accounting firm in the nation. https://www.grassihealthcareadvisors.com/calibrated-performance

SOURCE PYA

Related Links

www.pyapc.com

