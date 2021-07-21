PYA Ranks Among the Nation's Top 100 Accounting Firms for Sixth Year

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PYA, a national accounting and management consulting firm, has been ranked a 2021 Top 100 Firm by INSIDE Public Accounting (IPA). This is the sixth year in a row PYA has earned this recognition, showcasing the Firm's continued dedication to our clients and our staff. PYA has moved up five spots in the ranking in the last two years.

IPA analyzed more than 520 responses to its Survey and Analysis of Firms and ranked businesses by U.S. net revenues. This is IPA's 31st annual ranking of the largest accounting firms in the nation—a list it considers to be one of the industry's most comprehensive and precise.

"We are grateful for our colleagues—for their hard work and their desire to help each other and our clients," said PYA President and CEO Marty Brown. "This honor is truly a testament to nearly four decades of investing in client relationships and represents a celebration of our clients' successes."

In addition to recognition as a Top 100 Firm, PYA previously was ranked 3rd highest percentage female ownership among the Top 100 Firms by IPA. Accounting Today also named PYA a Top 100 Firm in the nation and Top 10 in the Southeast region. Notably, the Firm also has the highest percentage of consulting/business advisory revenues of all the CPA firms in the country, and among firms with revenues of $100 million or less, PYA's consulting/business advisory services revenues lead the nation. In 2017, PYA was recognized in the Accounting Today article "Inside the Top 100—Profiles of Four of the Most Successful Firms in the Profession." Additionally, it is consistently ranked among the Top 20 healthcare consulting firms in the U.S. by Modern Healthcare. PYA has also earned the distinction of "Top Workplace" from the Knoxville News Sentinel for a third year.

PYA provides tax; audit and assurance; and myriad financial planning, strategic planning, and business advisory services, including assistance with operations, real estate, and industry requirements. Despite evolving regulatory changes, PYA continues to find solutions to help banking, healthcare, real estate, non-profits, and other industry clients navigate hurdles and pursue opportunities.

About PYA

Serving clients in all 50 states from offices in Atlanta, Kansas City, Knoxville, Nashville, and Tampa, PYA is consistently ranked by Modern Healthcare as one of the Top 20 healthcare consulting firms in the U.S. and by INSIDE Public Accounting as one of the nation's "Top 100" Largest Accounting Firms. PYA has been consistently voted a "Top Workplace," and Accounting Today highlighted PYA as "One of the Most Successful Firms in the Country."

This success is the result of more than 35 years of steadfast adherence to a culture of integrity, responsiveness, and relationships – both with clients and teammates. Learn more at pyapc.com .

SOURCE PYA

