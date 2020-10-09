Pye-Barker Fire & Safety Acquires High-Tech Fire Protection Leader, Mitec

Founded in 1989, Mitec's highly trained personnel use advanced technology to inspect more than one million devices every year — all while guaranteeing superior service and results. Mitec had 140 employees at the time of the closing.

"We are excited about joining the Pye-Barker team and are confident that the combined organizations will not only enhance the customer experience but will also provide significant opportunities for growth within the Mitec team", said Bryan Shaver, President of Mitec. "Throughout the process of getting to know Pye-Barker's culture, capabilities, and growth plans it became clear that this was a unique opportunity to join an industry leader and work collectively to aggressively expand in existing and new markets."

Through the purchase of Mitec, Pye-Barker Fire will be able to leverage its extensive commercial and geographic reach to enhance its core service offerings for Class A, commercial, and hospital facility customers.

"With inspection and testing being the heart of Mitec's business, they also bring full-service technology integration that will be key in growing our business moving forward", said Bart Proctor, CEO of Pye-Barker Fire. "The purchase of Mitec complements our existing core service offerings and strengthens our presence in the Southeast, all of which made this a very attractive opportunity".

About Pye-Barker Fire & Safety

Pye-Barker Fire & Safety is a leading provider of fire and life safety protection services, with headquarters in Atlanta, Georgia and 63 locations spanning 17 states in the Continental US. Since its founding in 1946, Pye-Barker Fire's core values have been unwavering in providing honest and reliable service through its highly trained and dedicated employees. Pye-Barker Fire invests heavily in providing best-in-class training for its team while offering industry competitive benefits. To learn more about Pye-Barker Fire, visit www.pyebarkerfire.com.

Contact:

Chuck Reimel

(910) 612-6252

[email protected]

SOURCE Pye-Barker Fire & Safety

Related Links

https://pyebarkerfire.com

