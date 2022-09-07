Pye-Barker Fire & Safety Acquires Integrated Security Group in Connecticut

ATLANTA, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pye-Barker Fire & Safety is pleased to announce Integrated Security Group, a leading security and life safety provider in the Northeast, will join the Pye-Barker family of companies. As part of Pye-Barker's growing alarms division, ISG helps the company expand its Northeast footprint to serve additional customers within Connecticut and the surrounding markets.

"My team has always been my number one concern and Pye-Barker has shown that it is the best fit." Tweet this Pye-Barker Fire & Safety acquires Integrated Security Group, a leading security and life safety provider serving customers in Connecticut, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and greater New England.

Integrated Security Group (ISG), headquartered in Middletown, Connecticut, specializes in designing, installing, monitoring, and servicing fire alarms, intrusion alarms, CCTV and access control systems for customers in Connecticut, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and greater New England. Founded in 1984, ISG operates with the largest team of highly qualified technicians in the region. The company serves a broad grouping of industries including banking, government, healthcare, and education.

"The Pye-Barker team truly understands our business and growth initiatives. My team has always been my number one concern and Pye-Barker has shown that it is the best fit, offering my team infinite opportunities to advance their careers," said John McKenna, Vice President at ISG. "I look forward to growing our business together."

"ISG has a great reputation in the industry thanks to its knowledgeable and innovative team in security and life safety," said Bart Proctor, CEO of Pye-Barker. "We're thrilled to have ISG join the Pye-Barker team."

"I have visited numerous life safety businesses and I'm proud to say ISG is one of the best I have ever seen," added Eric Garner who leads Pye-Barker's alarm division. "John is a great friend and I look forward to working together to expand his already excellent operation."

ISG's leadership, including John McKenna, and its highly qualified security professionals will continue to serve new and existing customers.

Pye-Barker Fire & Safety, founded in 1946, is a leader in fire protection and life safety, with over 140 locations and 4,100 team members. It is a full-service company offering all the necessary specialties including portable extinguishers, restaurant fire suppression, special hazard systems, fire sprinklers, fire alarms, and security. Pye-Barker invests heavily in providing the best-in-class training for its team while offering industry competitive benefits and is rapidly expanding its national footprint.

