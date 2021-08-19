Pye-Barker Fire & Safety Acquires KPI Holdings, Inc.

For over 60 years, Keystone Fire Protection Co. has been a trusted provider of fire protection equipment and life safety services in commercial and industrial settings. In 1986, John M. Lawlor, current owner and CEO of Keystone Fire, took over the family business. Since 1986, Keystone Fire has acquired several businesses and become a regionally recognized brand of excellence. To ensure continuity of the business, and to help the future growth strategy, John and Lisa Lawlor will be maintaining their presence in the Company.

"Much of our growth in the last 10 years has been through strategic acquisitions, which has strengthened our market share and complemented our product and service offerings," Lawlor said. "But the competition to acquire good companies has become fierce, and we were looking to pair with a financially strong partner who shared our same values and visions for growth. We could not have found a better partner than Pye-Barker Fire."

"Keystone Fire is an exciting acquisition for Pye-Barker Fire, as it allows us to enter into a new market," said Bart Proctor, CEO of Pye-Barker Fire. "This further advances our strategic vision of being a fully integrated and self-performing national provider of fire and life safety services. The Keystone Fire name is synonymous with excellence, and we are thrilled to have them join the family."

Pye-Barker Fire & Safety is a leading provider of fire and life safety protection services across 96 locations spanning 23 states in the Continental US with headquarters in Atlanta, Georgia. Since its founding in 1946, Pye-Barker Fire's core values have been unwavering in providing honest and reliable service through its highly trained and dedicated employees.

