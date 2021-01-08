PYE-BARKER FIRE & SAFETY ACQUIRES NARDINI FIRE EQUIPMENT COMPANY

Founded in 1949 by Ralph Nardini Jr., Nardini Fire is a family business that provides the Midwest—and beyond—with solutions for fire protection, fire/gas detection, and Special Hazards fire suppression. Nardini Fire had 95 employees at the time of closing. Owner Tom Nardini shared the following about joining Pye-Barker Fire:

"The Nardini Fire family is honored to become part of such a prestigious fire protection operation with Pye-Barker Fire. Every Pye-Barker Fire representative we met, from the president to the field personnel, were extremely personable yet highly professional and very down to earth. Discussing business with the president was comparable to having a conversation with one of your buddies over a beer in the back yard. This attitude ran true with every member of their upper management and transition team."

"Their support of our employees and organization's future success is very clear," Tom continued. "The entire Nardini Fire team wants to thank Pye-Barker Fire for showing confidence that our employees and business align perfectly with their current and future plans for strategic growth."

"Nardini Fire is a long-standing, industry-leading fire protection business with a strong reputation that is highly respected from coast-to-coast," said Bart Proctor, CEO of Pye-Barker Fire. "Their platform will provide a solid foundation for continued expansion throughout the Midwest."

Pye-Barker Fire is honored to welcome the Nardini Fire team to the family and looks forward to a strong future together.

About Pye-Barker Fire & Safety

Pye-Barker Fire & Safety is a leading provider of fire and life safety protection services, with headquarters in Atlanta, Georgia and almost 70 locations spanning 19 states in the Continental US. Since its founding in 1946, Pye-Barker Fire's core values have been unwavering in providing honest and reliable service through its highly trained and dedicated employees. Pye-Barker Fire invests heavily in providing best-in-class training for its team while offering industry competitive benefits. To learn more about Pye-Barker Fire, visit www.pyebarkerfire.com.

