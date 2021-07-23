Pye-Barker Fire & Safety Acquires Rapid Fire Protection Group

Founded in 1995, Rapid Fire is a full-service fire suppression company that specializes in the design, installation, and service of automatic fire sprinkler systems, fire alarm systems, and fire protection systems for the commercial, industrial, and residential markets.

CEO and founder, Matt Hammon, had this to say about joining the Pye-Barker Fire family:

"The Rapid Fire Protection Group is extremely excited about joining the Pye-Barker family. With our fire sprinkler expertise in many different industry sectors, and Pye-Barker's experience with fire alarm and extinguishers, we know that joining forces is a perfect fit for both teams. Backed by Pye-Barker's financial support, our acquisitive growth strategy fits well with the future vision of the platform. There are a tremendous number of synergies in this transaction that will be a huge win for everyone involved. Joining with an industry-leading fire protection team will help take RFPG to the next level."

CEO of Pye-Barker Fire, Bart Proctor, shared his excitement with the partnership, "We are thrilled to add Rapid Fire to our ever-growing family. We felt a strong connection with the management team, and we share the view that culture is critical to a successful company. They are an industry-leading fire protection business that further strengthens our rapidly growing mountain state operations. The acquisition also provides us an entry into the state of California, which we consider a critical step in our future growth strategy."

About Pye-Barker Fire & Safety

Pye-Barker Fire & Safety is a leading provider of fire and life safety protection services, with over 90 locations spanning the Continental US and headquarters in Atlanta, Georgia. Since its founding in 1946, Pye-Barker Fire's core values have been unwavering in providing honest and reliable service through its highly trained and dedicated employees. Pye-Barker Fire invests heavily in providing best-in-class training for its team while offering industry competitive benefits. To learn more about Pye-Barker Fire, visit www.pyebarkerfire.com.

Contact:

Chuck Reimel

(910) 612-6252

[email protected]

SOURCE Pye-Barker Fire & Safety

