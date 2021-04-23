Pye-Barker Fire Hits 80 Locations with T & S Fire Acquisition

T & S Fire was established in 1975 by Micah Testerman and specializes in fire alarm systems, portables, pre-engineered systems, and special hazard services. T & S Fire will become Pye-Barker Fire's second Greensboro location and work closely with the existing branch. Tracy Adams, Branch Manager for PBFS Greensboro, will act as manager over the new location.

"We focus on the preservation of the cultures we acquire. It is important for us to leave it intact."

With this acquisition, Pye-Barker Fire now has 80 locations across the country. This reflects the impressive and rapid growth of the company over the past five years. In April 2016, Pye-Barker Fire had less than 20 locations and serviced a five-state region in the Southeast. Through the company's acquisitions efforts, it now serves 19 states across the continental United States.

"We are not the typical synergy-driven consolidator," shared Pye-Barker Fire CFO Jason Brinkman in a recent interview for the 2021 Atlanta Pacesetter Awards. "We focus on the preservation of culture. We are buying the employee base and the relationships they have with their customers. It is important for us to leave it intact."

Pye-Barker Fire is focused on growing its core markets while adding strategic new territories as opportunities arise. The Company's main focus is to acquire market-leading businesses with a solid historical financial performance to join its impressive and expanding footprint. Pye-Barker Fire values its culture and promotes an entrepreneurial environment where individual performance is recognized. The Company works with sellers to develop a post-close plan that aims to minimize business disruptions while offering professional employee development into the future.

About Pye-Barker Fire & Safety:

Pye-Barker Fire & Safety is a leading provider of fire and life safety protection services, with headquarters in Atlanta, Georgia and 80 locations spanning the Continental US. Since its founding in 1946, Pye-Barker Fire's core values have been unwavering in providing honest and reliable service through its highly trained and dedicated employees. Pye-Barker Fire invests heavily in providing best-in-class training for its team while offering industry competitive benefits. To learn more about Pye-Barker Fire, visit www.pyebarkerfire.com.

For more information contact:

Chuck Reimel, VP of Business Development

(910) 612-6252

[email protected]

SOURCE Pye-Barker Fire & Safety

Related Links

https://pyebarkerfire.com

