Pyramid Analytics Recognized in Gartner's Magic Quadrant for Analytics and Business Intelligence Platforms for 7th Straight Year

SEATTLE, Feb. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pyramid Analytics, provider of the next-generation business analytics platform for the enterprise, today announced it has been recognized by Gartner, Inc. in its 2020 Magic Quadrant for Analytics and Business Intelligence Platforms. This marks the seventh consecutive year the company has been placed in Gartner's annual quadrant.

"We're thrilled to once again be recognized in Gartner's Magic Quadrant for ABI platforms," said Omri Kohl, co-founder and CEO of Pyramid Analytics. "We've made augmented analytics, product flexibility, and ease of deployment a priority. We've significantly enhanced our augmented analytics capabilities (Smart Discovery, Smart Reporting, Augmented Analytics Server), and we're relentlessly focused on customer experience and ease of use so that those augmented capabilities are put to good use. It's our opinion that no other competing ABI solution packs as much analytic punch—without overwhelming users—as Pyramid."

In addition to augmented analytics, in 2019 Pyramid doubled down on simplicity and utility, enhancing our already-powerful ETL tool and adding native integration capabilities for customers on SAP BW. In 2020, Pyramid will continue to help organizations across all markets and use cases achieve success in their data and analytics initiatives. There are five reasons we believe Pyramid stands out:

It Pairs Traditional with Augmented Capabilities – Pyramid strikes a balance between traditional analytics (focus on insights) and augmented capabilities (focus on actions, predictions and recommendations). It's Comprehensive – Pyramid remains one of the few vendors in a crowded ABI landscape that can support the full analytics workflow, including data wrangling, data discovery, interactive visualizations, dashboards, system-of-record reporting, mobile, and collaboration in a single platform. It's Flexible – Pyramid is incredibly flexible from both an infrastructure and product design perspective. It can be installed in on-premises, hybrid, or private cloud scenarios. Plus, as a technology and ecosystem-agnostic platform, it can support numerous use cases or data stacks. It's Easy to Implement and Administer – Pyramid is easy to deploy, implement, and administer. It leverages organizations' existing infrastructure and data investments, delivering fast time to value and high ROI. It's Built to Scale – The platform is a highly scalable, enterprise-grade offering that does not sacrifice end-user agility or ingenuity. As a centrally administered platform, it gives data leadership the ideal platform to manage their enterprise analytic strategies.

The Gartner Magic Quadrant for Analytics and Business Intelligence Platforms provides a broad view of the relative positions of the market's competitors. It helps corporate decision makers understand how technology providers are executing their stated visions and how they perform against Gartner's market view. To view a complimentary copy of the 2020 Magic Quadrant for Analytics and Business Intelligence Platforms report, click here.

Source: Gartner 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Analytics and Business Intelligence Platforms, James Richardson, Rita Sallam, Kurt Schlegel, Austin Kronz, Julian Sun, February 11 2020

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, express or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Contact: Peter Vomocil, VP Global Marketing, 208-297-5450

SOURCE Pyramid Analytics

Related Links

https://www.pyramidanalytics.com

