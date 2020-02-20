Pyramid Family Behavioral Healthcare Opens Second Freestanding Intensive Mental Health Outpatient Treatment Program

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga., Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pyramid Family Behavioral Healthcare announced today it plans to open a second adult and adolescent intensive mental health outpatient and partial hospitalization behavioral health treatment program in Sandy Springs, Georgia in March 2020.

Pyramid Family Behavioral Healthcare will fulfill a need within the community for additional behavioral health programming, as part of the organization's overall mission to make mental health services more accessible and convenient.

This is Pyramid Family Behavioral Healthcare's second treatment program in Georgia. Their first program and assessment center opened in Johns Creek, Georgia in late 2018.

"Pyramid Family Behavioral Healthcare is proud to be able to develop these necessary services and we look forward to making a positive impact on the lives of people in Atlanta and the surrounding areas who are struggling with mood and anxiety disorders," said Tom Connell, Executive Director.

Pyramid Family Behavioral Healthcare serves those who are suffering with mood and anxiety disorders, such as depression, bipolar disorder, anxiety disorders, ADHD, and other common behavioral health conditions. The program highly encourages family involvement while providing active, intensive therapeutic services in a coordinated and structured environment.

On Friday, February 21, Pyramid Family Behavioral Healthcare welcomes care providers, community leaders, and other interested parties to an open house at its Sandy Springs, GA location at 6000 Lake Forrest Drive, Suite 200 from 11 AM until 3 PM. For more information, contact the main office at 678-274-4936, or visit the Pyramid Family Behavioral Healthcare website at PyramidFBH.com .

Pyramid Healthcare, Inc. is a premier provider of behavioral healthcare founded in 1999 and headquartered in Altoona, Pennsylvania. Pyramid Healthcare operates over 80 treatment facilities and schools throughout Pennsylvania, New Jersey, North Carolina, Maryland and Georgia, offering a full continuum of mental health, substance use and eating disorders treatment programs for teens and adults. Pyramid Healthcare's facilities are nationally accredited by the Council on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities (CARF) or the Joint Commission and staffed by licensed and qualified professionals.

Contact: Desiree Patton, Media Coordinator

(814) 940-0407 x1218

dpatton@pyramidhc.com

SOURCE Pyramid Family Behavioral Healthcare

