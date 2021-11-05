Pyramid Solutions Adds Strategic Technology Partnerships with Appian and Celonis to Expand Solutions for Clients

BINGHAM FARMS, Mich., Nov. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pyramid Solutions, a leader in intelligent automation solutions and products, has announced an official partnership with Appian and Celonis. The additional partnerships expand technology platform options to better serve clients across multiple markets. These additions complement current technology partnerships with IBM, Automation Anywhere and Box to create an intelligent automation suite.

Celonis and Appian offer exclusive benefits that help bolster Pyramid's offerings.

With Celonis, a market leader and pioneer in process mining, Pyramid offers Pyramid Discovery, a solution to enable companies to proactively identify organizational inefficiencies leveraging advanced process analytics. Pyramid consultants can instantly connect to customer data sources and present optimal targets for automation. With this solution, Pyramid can analyze applications and environments such as IBM FileNet, as well as Insurance and Banking system of records, to find execution gaps or bottlenecks. From there, intelligent document processing or process automation is leveraged to eliminate those problems — providing a holistic way for clients to consistently identify and solve their organization's most significant inefficiencies.



With the adoption of Appian, Pyramid is targeting mid-range companies across all industries with a particular focus in the insurance and banking sectors. Leveraging Appian's leading low-code platform for workflow and case management solutions, Pyramid expects to significantly accelerate solution delivery and shorten time-to-value. This includes solutions such as insurance claims process, first notice of loss, and underwriting automation. In banking, target solutions include client onboarding, commercial lending, and mortgage processing.

"When we think about our technology partnerships, we are really focused on having the right tools to deliver differentiated solutions to our customer. We believe, with the addition Celonis and Appian, we how have best-of-breed capabilities across the entire spectrum of Intelligent Automation requirements to meet the needs of our markets. Especially considering the dynamic cloud-based options, these new partnerships are exciting for the Pyramid team and outstanding options for our customers." Robert DuBois, President of Pyramid Solutions.

About Pyramid Solutions

For over 30 years Pyramid has helped customers achieve better business outcomes utilizing intelligent document processing, business process automation, content services and robotic process automation. With a focus on solutions to customers' specific business problems, Pyramid has applied the right technology to deliver exceptional results.

Media Contact:

Lauren Bronston

202-997-1616

[email protected]

SOURCE Pyramid Solutions