Pyramid Solutions Releases New V5.1 NetStaX EtherNet/IP Protocol Stacks with CIP Security Functionality to Protect EtherNet/IP Devices

BINGHAM FARMS, Mich., July 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pyramid Solutions, a leader in IIoT development and connectivity, announced today the release of CIP Security within their NetStaX EtherNet/IP Protocol Stacks V5.1.

The NetStaX EtherNet/IP Protocol Stacks V5.1 enables manufacturers to quickly add CIP Security functionality to their EtherNet/IP devices ensuring secure connectivity.

ODVA Conformant

NetStaX EtherNet/IP Protocol Stacks V5.1 includes:

Protocol Stack Source Code:

Protocol Stack DLL:

Traditional EtherNet/IP does not have built-in security, so there is no protection from bad actors attempting to spoof devices and make connections on to the network. NetStaX EtherNet/IP Protocol Stacks V5.1 prevents these bad actors from making connections and keeps communication between devices secure.

NetStaX EtherNet/IP Protocol Stacks V5.1 is ODVA Conformant. ODVA manages the CIP and EtherNet/IP network specifications. Being ODVA conformant means NetStaX EtherNet/IP Protocol Stacks V5.1 meet the latest required functionality and are able to interoperate with products from other vendors in multi-vendor systems.

For additional information about NetStaX EtherNet/IP Protocol Stacks V5.1 or CIP Security, visit PyramidSolutions.com.

About Pyramid Solutions

Pyramid Solutions brings IIoT to life. Working side by side with our clients, together we overcome the toughest of product development challenges. From educating them about the basics of IIoT to enabling devices with direct connectivity to pull real-time data from the most rugged environments, our clients rely on us. With other 30 years of industrial protocol, M2M and development experience, some of the biggest names in the industry count on us to bring their IIoT products to market faster.

