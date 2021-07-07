Pyramid Systems Achieves AWS Government Competency Status

FAIRFAX, Va., July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pyramid Systems announced today that it has achieved Amazon Web Services (AWS) Government Competency status. This designation recognizes that Pyramid Systems provides solutions to—and/or have deep experience working with—government customers to deliver mission-critical workloads and applications on AWS.

Achieving the AWS Government Competency differentiates Pyramid as an AWS Partner Network (APN) member that possesses deep domain expertise in one or more of the following core categories –Government Transportation, Facilities, Infrastructure Management, Justice and Public Safety, Public Healthcare, Financial and Fiscal Affairs, Citizen Services, National Security and Defense, Security and Compliance, and Open Data, and has developed innovative technology and solutions that leverage AWS services. To receive the designation, APN Partners must possess deep AWS expertise and deliver solutions seamlessly on AWS.

"The AWS Government Competency solidifies Pyramid's position as a provider of innovative cloud solutions for the U.S. Federal Government," Chief Technology Officer of Pyramid Systems, Kevin Worley said. "Our team continues to deliver solutions that last, leveraging the agility, breadth of services, and pace of innovation provided by AWS to do so rapidly and reliably for our clients."

AWS is enabling scalable, flexible, and cost-effective solutions from startups to global enterprises. To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, AWS established the AWS Competency Program to help customers identify AWS Partners with deep industry experience and expertise.

About Pyramid Systems, Inc.

Pyramid Systems is an award-winning technology leader driving digital transformation across federal agencies. We solve complex problems with advanced technologies and modern methodologies. By leveraging leading-edge cloud, analytics, and low-code platforms with Agile and DevSecOps approaches, we deliver highly secure, mission-critical solutions. Pyramid has professionalized innovation to deliver consistent results, reducing time from prototype to production to scale. We partner with clients to optimize for better citizen experiences, faster user adoption, greater efficiencies, and improved mission outcomes. Our unique culture is the main driver of why we build solutions that last. Learn more at PyramidSystems.com.

SOURCE Pyramid Systems, Inc.

