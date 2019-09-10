Pyramid Systems Recertifies as an ISO 20000-1 and ISO 27001 Company

FAIRFAX, Va., Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pyramid Systems is proud to announce the successful recertification of our International Organization for Standardization (ISO) 20000-1 and ISO 27001 accreditations. Together with our ISO 9001 and Capability Maturity Model Integration (CMMI)-Dev ML3 models, these well-known standards ensure the highest quality of service delivery and innovative solutions to our customers' most challenging issues.

Pyramid implemented these world-renowned standards to guarantee that all services delivered to clients are of the highest reliability and quality. The company specifically implemented the ISO 20000 standards to plan, establish, implement, operate, monitor, review, maintain, and improve its Service Management System (SMS). The ISO 27001 standard was implemented to manage information systems security risks.

"With our customers looking to generate value through service relationships, and with the growing demand for stricter and more effective security requirements across the technology industry, renewing our ISO 20000-1 and ISO 27001 certifications became a critical organizational objective," said Chuck Harris, Senior Vice President, Corporate Operations for Pyramid. "We are proud of the diligence from the team members and the cooperation at all levels of the organization that went into achieving this milestone. We look forward to continuing to meet and exceed our customers' expectations using the solid foundation of best practices provided by these standards."

About Pyramid Systems, Inc.

Pyramid Systems is a woman-owned small business. We enable digital transformation for federal agencies via Modernization, DevSecOps, Cloud, Analytics, and Biometrics technology services. Our talented, agile engineers apply human-centered design and modern software development techniques to produce next-generation solutions. Pyramid's proven methods and tools empower forward-thinking innovations, accelerate production-ready software, and deliver.

