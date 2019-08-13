Pyramidion Technology Group, Inc., Announces Completion of Corporate Name Change to NxGen Brands, Inc. and New Ticker Symbol "NXGB"

WESTON, Florida, Aug. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pyramidion Technology Group, Inc. (PYTG) today announces that it has completed a corporate name change from Pyramidion Technology Group, Inc. to NxGen Brands, Inc. and a new ticker symbol (NXGB).

The new name change does not affect the rights to any current shareholders of PYTG. Effective as of August 9, 2019, PYTG's common stock is quoted on the OTC Markets Group, https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/NXGB/quote under the new ticker symbol "NXGB" and the corresponding new CUSIP number 62954M 107. Current PYTG stockholders will not need to exchange their stock certificates as the shares trading reflecting the prior corporate name (Pyramidion Technology Group, Inc.) will continue to be valid.

NxGen Brands, Inc., (NXGB) is rapidly growing in the alternative healthcare, wellness and natural nutraceutical supplements space, doing business as LeafyWell (LeafyWell.com). LeafyWell (www.LeafyWell.com) produces a broad selection of hemp-based Cannabidiol (CBD) and Cannabigerol (CBG) supplements such as tincture oils, creams, and edible candies, nutritional chewable vitamin gummy candies, and an entire line of pet products. LeafyWell products are available online and at selected physician's clinics and retailers nationwide or by simply going online. To view the LeafyWell brand products, visit www.LeafyWell.com, call (888) 315-6339, or email support@LeafyWell.com.

The newly-appointed President and CEO of NxGen Brands, Inc., Angel Burgos, P.E., stated, "These are extremely exciting times at the company and we feel that through our name change and additional restructuring moves taking place in the company, we will continue to further optimize our market position with our CBD and CBG products. Therefore, we look forward to further maximizing our potential and increasing our market footprint. In his new role as president, it's anticipated that both the marketplace and our shareholders will be thrilled with our formulations and innovations soon to come. In addition, Mr. Burgos's extensive experience in negotiating with both domestic and international companies as a bilingual, English and Spanish speaker, stated "I truly look forward to working with a variety of companies locally and abroad to ensure the best products are available for the wellness of our consumers. During my time in the US Military, I learned how to be an effective leader with teamwork and asserting the proper plan to ensure guidance, orientation, knowledge, order and action which I anticipate will work to all of our advantages."

About NxGen Brands, Inc.

NxGen Brands, Inc owns and operates two (2) subsidiaries 100%. Our pursuit is to leverage equity, acquire, merge and or joint venture with early-stage companies in emerging industries, to stimulate growth, cash flow and increase broader distribution channels.

Currently, one of our principal companies is NxGen Brands, LLC d/b/a: LeafyWell or (http://www.LeafyWell.com ), formulating, manufacturing, distributing, marketing and white labeling a wide variety of non-THC Broad Spectrum CBD supplements.

MyIAD or (http://www.MyIAD.com ), is our technology developer exploiting state-of-the-art wearable Global Positioning System "GPS" and Global Mobile Communications "GSM" for tracking and monitoring assets specifically in healthcare. As well as innovating a seed-to-sale real-time software utility platform for the hemp and cannabis industry validating origin and authenticity. In summary, our overall business goals could effectively create unlimited opportunities for our growing shareholder base.

For more information on "NXGB", please visit the Company's website at https://www.LeafyWell.com.

To be added to the Company investor email list, please email info@LeafyWell.com with "NXGB" in the subject line.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined within Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements relate to future events, including our ability to raise capital, or to our future financial performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond our control and which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects our current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to our operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. We assume no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

For a discussion of these risks and uncertainties, please see our filings with the OTC Markets Group Inc. Our public filings with the OTC Markets Group Inc are available from commercial document retrieval services and at the website maintained by the OTC Markets at https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/NXGB/disclosure

Contact:

info@LeafyWell.com

Phone: +1-954-651-6816

SOURCE NxGen Brands, Inc.