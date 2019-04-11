Pyramidion Technology Group, Inc. (OTC: PYTG) : Sports Circus Interview LeafyWell President and Vice President of Operations Today on Thursday, April 11th

WESTON, Florida, April 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pyramidion Technology Group, Inc. (OTC: PYTG) proudly brings Tom Reeves, President of the subsidiary NxGen Brands, LLC d/b/a/: LeafyWell or (LeafyWell.com) and Nick Brana, Vice President of Operations and Certified CBD Coach into the limelight, to discuss the Company and forecast for the future.

Recently announced, Tom Reeves accepted the position as President of NxGen Brands, LLC d/b/a/: LeafyWell or (LeafyWell.com), a wholly-owned subsidiary of PYTG. Mr. Reeves has a proven track record of company leadership and company growth and expansion dating back to 1970 where he began his career with the Shaklee Corporation. During his ten years at Shaklee, he managed 32 operations worldwide negotiated product cost and distribution, and was responsible for the manufacturing of the company's nutritional, personal healthcare, and industrial and home cleaning products. He left Shaklee and accepted the presidency of Nutrition-Pack Corporation where he expanded the sales of the start-up company to over $14 million and lead over 350 employees.

Mr. Reeves has served in a select number of prestigious company leadership positions throughout his career and is a leader in product manufacturing and distribution, sales team management, retail relationships, proprietary blends, brand marketing, and daily business oversight, among others. Having worked with start-up companies and having founded his own companies, Mr. Reeves accepted the position of President and CEO of NxGen Brands, LLC d/b/a/: LeafyWell or (LeafyWell.com) and is quoted as saying, "As a veteran, on the day to day, I am a team builder who sees our team as a family. We here at LeafyWell or (LeafyWell.com) are working together in collaboration on increasing sales, bottom line net income and broadening our distribution efforts at the individual, retail center, and private label levels, brand marketing and event planning, of what is, in my opinion, a potential industry leader in one of the fastest growing industries seen in years. I hope you all are as excited as I am because LeafyWell truly is something special."

Nick Brana, Vice President of Operations and Certified CBD Coach, will also appear along with Tom Reeves and he seeks to shed insight into the variety of uses of CBD as well as the mechanisms behind the effectiveness. Nick Brana, experienced in both the business and healthcare industries, received his formal training and official certification as a Certified CBD Coach and when asked about his interest in CBD, he responded, "I have always had a sincere interest in medicine and the effects of CBD piqued my curiosity as reports of the effectiveness were released. This encouraged me to become actively involved in both the educational aspect of CBD as well as the business side. As a military veteran, I value the potentially positive role that the high-quality products we produce may have on individuals in our society, both local and global."

Tom Reeves and Nick Brana will make a radio appearance on the Sports Circus at 8:15 PM EST or 5:15 PM PST on Thursday, April 11th, 2019. Sports Circus is a nationally syndicated prime time show aired on iHeart Radio as well as affiliates of NBC Sports Radio. To listen in here is the website https://www.thesportscircus.com/ and or listen live http://live.kcaastreaming.com/ to the show.

Tune in to listen to an exclusive interview with Tom Reeves and Nick Brana, as they discuss the CBD industry and related products, PYTG, NxGen Brands, LLC, LeafyWell and upcoming Company plans.

LeafyWell, specializes in the manufacturing and distribution of full spectrum CBD (Cannabidiol) products and product lines including tinctures, creams, lotions, edibles as well as a full line of pet products available online and at select retailers nationwide. To see the LeafyWell brand products, visit www.LeafyWell.com , call (888) 315-6339 or email support@LeafyWell.com .

About Pyramidion Technology Group, Inc.

Pyramidion Technology Group, Inc is a business conglomerate that owns and now operates two (2) subsidiaries 100%. Our pursuit is to leverage equity, acquire, merge and or joint venture with early-stage companies in emerging industries, reinvigorating growth and cash flow positioning broader distribution channels. Pyramidion Technology Group, Inc is pioneering and acquiring fast-growing companies in up-trending industries and utilizing technology for economies of scope.

Currently, one of our principal companies is NxGen Brands, LLC d/b/a: LeafyWell or (http://www.LeafyWell.com ), formulating, manufacturing, distributing, marketing and white labeling a wide variety of non-THC Broad Spectrum CBD supplements.

MyIAD or (http://www.MyIAD.com ), is our technology developer exploiting state-of-the-art wearable Global Positioning System "GPS" and Global Mobile Communications "GSM" for tracking and monitoring assets specifically in healthcare. As well as innovating a seed-to-sale real-time software utility platform for the hemp and cannabis industry validating origin and authenticity. In summary, our overall business goals could effectively create unlimited opportunities for our growing shareholder base.

For more information on PYTG, please visit the Company's website at https://www.pytgcorp.com.

