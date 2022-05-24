Python at Scale Summit, Presented by NumFOCUS Opens the Call for Proposals

The early bird tickets are available now. For those who would like to have a premium experience at the conference, the VIP tickets that include VIP luncheon and exclusive SWAGs, are also available.

The event is open for all vendors, developers, and enterprises to demo the solutions they are leveraging to drive change for large-scale data challenges. The talks will be presented by engineering and data leaders from life sciences, aerospace, and finance industries among others.

Confirmed speakers for the event currently include:

Dr. Miriam Friedel – Senior Director, Machine Learning Engineering at Capital One Center for Machine Learning

Dr. Chelle Gentemann – Transform to Open Science (TOPS) Program Scientist, NASA

Dr. William Godinez – Senior Principal Data Scientist at Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research (NIBR)

Dr. Katrina Riehl – Head of Data at Streamlit (Snowflake) and President NumFOCUS Board of Directors

Brian Granger – Co-creator of Project Jupyter and the Jupyter Notebook, Senior Principal Technologist at Amazon Web Services (AWS)

Matt Rocklin - Creator of Dask and CEO of Coiled

Nathan Clack - Staff Software Engineer at Chan Zuckerberg Initiative

The call for proposals for Python at Scale opens on May 23th and the deadline for entry is August 1st.

Those who want to submit proposals should be aware that the selection process is double open – reviewers can see the name on the proposal and vice versa. Speakers who are successful during the selection process can also enjoy a complimentary all-access pass to the entire 2-day event.

Talk proposal – please note that talks should be 30 minutes long, including time for a Q&A at the end of the session, and should include a brief summary and a description

Tutorial proposal – this is a 90-minute guided session where the presenter gets the chance to show attendees a new skill/library or technology (note, this proposal also requires a brief summary and description as per the above)

Workshop proposal – a 2-hour session centered around a particular theme that can be conducted in a variety of formats, including a series of invited talks, a panel discussion and Q&A, or a working session

Thank you to our Program Committee:

Matt Rocklin - CEO of Coiled and Initial Author of Dask

James Bednar - Director of Custom Services at Anaconda, Inc.

Martin Durant - Senior Software and Data Engineer at Anaconda, Inc.

James Powell - Lead Instructor at Don't Use This Code and Board Member of NumFOCUS

Cameron Riddell - Technical Lead at Don't Use This Code

Jacqueline Nolis - Chief Product Officer at Saturn Cloud

Mike McCarty - System Software Manager at NVIDIA

Jake Schmitt - Product Marketing Manager at NVIDIA

Jacob Tomlinson - Senior Software Manager at NVIDIA

Visit the Python at Scale website to learn more and get a ticket.

