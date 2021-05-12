Pyx Health Signs Partnership Agreement with Health Choice Arizona to Combat Loneliness Among Plan's Most Vulnerable Members

TUCSON, Ariz., May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pyx Health, a tech-enabled services company that provides health plans and their members an innovative, scalable solution that effectively addresses the nation's critical loneliness epidemic, announced today that it has contracted with Health Choice Arizona to combat loneliness and social isolation among the plan's most vulnerable members.

Pyx Health prevents negative health outcomes associated with loneliness and social isolation, including dementia, diabetes, heart disease, and stroke, by using its platform to connect with plan members outside of the traditional care setting through a combination of a mobile chatbot and human intervention through its compassionate support center.

Health Choice Arizona, based in Phoenix and serving much of Northern Arizona, contracted with Pyx Health to offer its loneliness solution to a pilot group of 5,000 of its members with serious mental illness. The plan expects to make the platform available to additional members in the general Medicaid program and those undergoing a transition of care, potentially reaching 200,000 covered lives.

"Solving the loneliness crisis and its attendant public health challenges is a priority for us, and the Pyx Health platform will effectively equip us to serve those most in need," said Health Choice Arizona Chief Medical Officer Mark Carroll, M.D. "Our work is anchored by compassion and collaboration and offering the Pyx platform to our members continues our work to deliver on these guiding principles."

Pyx Health's 24/7 platform detects when users are lonely, helps identify the support they need, and connects them with critical resources offered by the plan when those interventions can help avoid unnecessary emergency room visits and hospital readmissions, reduce treatment costs, and improve clinical outcomes, especially after a transition of care.

"Our vision is to tackle loneliness where it matters most, for everyone who needs it, and teaming up with Health Choice Arizona enables us to respond to a growing need in Northern Arizona," said Cindy Jordan, founder and CEO of Pyx Health. "We know that loneliness is linked to chronic illnesses and diseases, and we're encouraged that our life-saving program is now helping more people who desperately need it."

About Pyx Health

Pyx Health offers the first loneliness and social isolation technology focused on helping the most vulnerable populations. Combining a digital platform with a Compassionate Support Center and timely human interventions, Pyx Health provides health plans and their members an innovative, scalable solution that effectively addresses the nation's critical loneliness epidemic. Pyx Health is improving lives and lowering Medicaid and Medicare inpatient costs for healthcare systems by 46 percent. Founded by Cindy Jordan, Pyx Health is based in Arizona, with headquarters in Tucson and a satellite office in Phoenix. More information is available at https://www.pyxhealth.com.

About Health Choice

Health Choice is a managed care organization delivering healthcare services through health plans, integrated delivery systems, and managed care solutions. Our mission is to improve the health and well-being of Arizonans, and to provide exceptional service when they need us the most. Health Choice offers comprehensive, coordinated care to more than 200,000 Medicaid members and 8,700 Medicaid and Medicare dual-eligible members. Health Choice is a subsidiary of Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona. To learn more, visit HealthChoiceAZ.com .

