Pyxa Solutions Boosts Industry Engagement

MALVERN, Pa., Aug. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pyxa Solutions, a leading provider of superior, scalable and adaptable solutions for the management of R&D submissions, information, systems and operations, today announced the appointment of Toni Lakin-Ritter as vice president of account management. Ms. Lakin-Ritter joins the team as they prepare to participate in the Veeva R&D Summit North America on Sept. 8-10, 2019.

Pyxa is a 2019 Silver Sponsor of the Veeva R&D Summit, an annual gathering of pharma, biotech, and medical device and diagnostics leaders in clinical, regulatory, quality, and IT. The Summit attracts over 1,600 attendees from across these functions.

As part of Pyxa's commitment to the life sciences industry, the company hired Ms. Lakin-Ritter to engage with industry leaders and enhance the client portfolio. Ms. Lakin-Ritter held previous positions at CGI, Paragon and Phlexglobal, where she was instrumental in developing client relationships and building strategic partnerships.

Ian Kelly, CEO of Red Nucleus Solutions, the parent company of Pyxa commented, "Pyxa has attracted an impressive array of talent. With the addition of Toni, we can increase our leadership in important industry conversations that are taking place at key events, such as the Veeva R&D Summit. We look forward to leveraging Toni's expertise."

Toni Lakin-Ritter added, "I am incredibly excited to join the Pyxa team. I look forward to being part of a differentiated organization that provides subject matter expertise across R&D with an innovative approach to problem-solving; it is truly a unique organization with a wonderful culture."

Veeva Summit attendees are encouraged to stop by the Pyxa Booth to learn more about Pyxa's expert services.

About Pyxa Solutions

Pyxa Solutions is a specialized provider of cross-functional R&D services and solutions stemming from Regulatory Affairs. With deep industry expertise, its subject matter experts work hand-in-hand with their Life Science clients to strategically resolve global R&D challenges and mitigate compliance risk. From global experience in submissions, system implementation, information management, labeling and business transformation excellence, their solutions improve efficiency, streamline operations and enhance productivity. The Pyxa team prides itself on a collaborative approach that instills and reinforces industry best practices in every project delivered.

More information can be found at www.pyxasolutions.com.

About Red Nucleus Solutions

Red Nucleus is the premier provider of award-winning e-learning, digital content and performance solutions for the Life Sciences industry. From its offices in the U.S., U.K., and India, Red Nucleus develops innovative solutions that engage and inspire client-facing teams throughout their continuing education journey. With a science-first focus, its solutions are designed to boost the clinical knowledge base of end-users. Red Nucleus works exclusively within the Life Sciences and therefore its team intimately understands the Pharma business model, products, processes and challenges. The Red Nucleus team consists of more than 140 full-time employees whose commitment to creativity, quality and on-time delivery is unrivaled in the space.

More information can be found at www.rednucleus.com.

