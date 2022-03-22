Pyxis Partners Receives New Grant from the Commonwealth Fund To Analyze Drug Pricing Issues

WASHINGTON, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pyxis Partners , a mission-driven firm committed to improving the health of others through policy, advocacy, and community engagement, announced today that it has received a grant from The Commonwealth Fund , a health care research foundation making grants to promote accessible, equitable, and affordable health care.

As part of this grant, Pyxis Partners will be producing a series of analyses and commentaries focused on current events and policy developments related to the issue of drug pricing. These pieces will begin appearing on The Commonwealth Fund's website via their blog, which covers issues of access and affordability regarding healthcare.

"As someone who has lived with HIV for more than 30 years, I know firsthand the importance of having access to life-saving, life-enhancing medicines. And I know the hardship that comes when the medications you need to live are out of reach because of their prices," said Michael Manganiello, the President and CEO of Pyxis Partners.

This grant marks a new relationship between Pyxis Partners and The Commonwealth Fund and signifies a major step forward for Pyxis, representing new growth for the firm that perfectly aligns with the Pyxis' mission, vision, and values.

"I couldn't be more thrilled that our team is now working with The Commonwealth Fund to analyze public policy and market-based solutions to address the high-cost of prescription drugs in the United States," said Bobby Clark, a Principal at Pyxis Partners who oversees the firm's policy work. "We're proud to be partnering with an organization that shares our commitment to making healthcare more affordable, accessible, and equitable."

For more information, visit pyxispartners.co or email [email protected] .

About Pyxis Partners

Pyxis Partners works to improve health outcomes for all Americans. Pyxis is a mission-driven organization fueled by passionate leaders in advocacy, engagement and policy development. The Pyxis team has decades of experience working to advance health policy issues at the federal level. Pyxis Partners' extensive and deep relationships with national research organizations, academic medical centers, foundations, health systems, industry, community- based and advocacy organizations, and across the federal government uniquely position us to help clients improve health equity, affordability and accessibility in the United States.

