Pyxus Announces Expansion Update on its Indirect Subsidiary Figr's Prince Edward Island Facility

MORRISVILLE, N.C., Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pyxus International, Inc. (NYSE: PYX), a global value-added agricultural company, is pleased to announce its wholly-owned indirect subsidiary, Figr, has received approval on a license amendment from Health Canada for its facility in Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island. The amendment, which was approved on November 6, permits the facility to operate an additional 210,000 square feet, with approximately 46,000 square feet for processing and other activities and 164,000 square feet for growing. Figr's current total licensed square footage in Prince Edward Island is approximately 234,000 square feet.

"The amendment marks the official completion of phase one of the facility's expansion, increasing its run rate up to approximately 28,000 kilograms per year," said Pyxus President, CEO and Chairman Pieter Sikkel. "The added capacity supports the execution of Figr's strategy to increase its presence across Canada as it continues to provide high-quality legal cannabis products to consumers."

As a result of the additional square footage coming online, Figr will be able to expand production of its pre-existing product lines -- pre-rolls, flowers, and oils -- as well as launch innovative, new, products to meet consumer demand.

The second and final phase of the expansion is also nearing completion, and upon receiving a separate license amendment from Health Canada, the facility's run rate is anticipated to increase to up to approximately 43,000 kilograms annually and its footprint will total 332,000 square feet, including 10,000 square feet of processing/other space and 88,000 square feet of growing space.

About Pyxus International Inc.

Pyxus International Inc. (NYSE:PYX) is a global agricultural company with 145 years' experience delivering value-added products and services to businesses and customers. Driven by a united purpose—to transform people's lives, so that together we can grow a better world—Pyxus International, its subsidiaries and affiliates, are trusted providers of responsibly sourced, independently verified, sustainable and traceable products and ingredients. For more information, visit www.pyxus.com .

About Figr:

Figr is a vertically integrated legal cannabis company headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, that operates under one sole purpose: to put character into everything it does. Figr cannabis is sourced from the company's two licensed subsidiaries located in Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island, and Simcoe, Ontario. Figr is a wholly owned indirect subsidiary of Pyxus International, Inc. (NYSE: PYX). For more information, visit www.figr.com.

