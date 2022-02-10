Pyxus Enters into New ABL Credit Agreement with PNC Bank

MORRISVILLE, N.C., Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pyxus International, Inc. (OTC Pink: PYYX) ("Pyxus" or the "Company"), a global value-added agricultural company, is pleased to announce it has entered into a $100 million asset-based lending (ABL) credit facility with PNC Bank effective February 8, 2022. The agreement with PNC replaces the Company's preexisting $75 million ABL credit facility, which was due to mature in February 2023.

The new ABL credit facility with PNC provides Pyxus with an extended maturity date, increases potential borrowing availability – from $75 million, per the previous agreement, to $100 million – and includes a $20 million uncommitted accordion feature, which permits Pyxus, under certain circumstances, to solicit lenders to increase the facility up to $120 million. Additionally, the new facility offers reduced pricing through a Bloomberg-Short-Term Bank Yield Index (BYSB) interest rate plus 300 basis points, down from the preexisting ABL facility's London Interbank Offered Rate (LIBOR) interest rate plus 475 basis points.