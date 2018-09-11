Pyxus International, Inc., Formerly Alliance One International, Inc., Announces Details of New Strategy at Investor and Analyst Day

MORRISVILLE, N.C., Sept. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Pyxus International, Inc. (NYSE : PYX ), formerly Alliance One International, Inc. ("AOI"), today will unveil the next phase of its transformation at its Investor and Analyst Day in New York. In conjunction with the corporate name change and new brand identity, Pyxus will begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange under its new ticker symbol "PYX" as of the open of trading today.

"Today marks a significant milestone in our 'One Tomorrow' transformation initiative. The Pyxus brand embodies our innovative culture while honoring the strong heritage of sustainable farming, community partnership and global agricultural services," said Pieter Sikkel, President, CEO and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Pyxus International. "With our strong capabilities, substantial progress on our new high-growth categories, and a highly skilled and entrepreneurial team, we are well-positioned to execute on our strategic plans for growth. Today, Pyxus is united in a common purpose – to transform people's lives, so that together we can grow a better world."

At the Investor and Analyst Day, Sikkel will be joined by executives and management of Pyxus including:

The Company has launched a new corporate website available at pyxusintl.com. Further detail on Pyxus International's brand, structure and strategy will be discussed today at the Company's Investor and Analyst Day in New York City. There will be a live webcast and slide presentation for the event that can be accessed at www.pyxusintl.com in the Investors section. An archived copy of the webcast will be available following the event.

Audio for the event can also be accessed live over the phone by dialing (877) 809-7264, or (857) 244-8352 if dialing internationally, and entering passcode 59388299. Listeners are asked to dial in 10 minutes prior to the call start time to be placed in conference.

About Pyxus International, Inc.

Pyxus International (NYSE : PYX ) is a global agricultural company with 145 years' experience delivering value-added products and services to businesses and customers, and is a trusted provider of responsibly-sourced, independently-verified, sustainable and traceable products and ingredients. Driven by a united purpose – to transform people's lives, so that together we can grow a better world – Pyxus International, its subsidiaries and affiliates, offers high-quality, distinct brands and products in the leaf tobacco, E-Liquids, industrial hemp and legal cannabis industries. For more information visit pyxusintl.com.

