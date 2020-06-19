Pyxus International, Inc. Receives Delisting Notice from the New York Stock Exchange

MORRISVILLE, N.C., June 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pyxus International, Inc. ("Pyxus" or the "Company") (NYSE: PYX; OTC Pink: PYXSQ), a global value-added agricultural company, today announced that it has received notification from the New York Stock Exchange (the "NYSE") that the Company's common stock has been suspended from trading on the NYSE and that the NYSE has determined to commence proceedings to delist the Company's common stock. The NYSE determined that the Company was no longer suitable for listing under Section 802.01D of the NYSE Listed Company Manual after the Company's June 15, 2020 disclosure that it and certain of its domestic wholly owned subsidiaries filed voluntary petitions for relief under Chapter 11 of the United States Bankruptcy Code (the "Chapter 11 Cases") in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware (the "Bankruptcy Court"). The Company does not intend to appeal the NYSE's determination and, therefore, it is expected that its common stock will be delisted by the NYSE.

The Company's common stock began to be quoted on the OTC Pink marketplace on June 17, 2020 under the symbol "PYXSQ". Investors can find quotes for the Company's common stock on www.otcmarkets.com. The Company does not expect a transition to the OTC Pink marketplace to affect the Company's operations. The Company can provide no assurance that its common stock will continue to trade on this market, whether broker-dealers will continue to provide public quotes of the Company's common stock on this market, whether the trading volume of the Company's common stock will be sufficient to provide for an efficient trading market or whether quotes for the Company's common stock may be blocked by OTC Markets Group in the future.

About Pyxus International, Inc.

Pyxus International, Inc. (NYSE: PYX) is a global agricultural company with more than 145 years of experience delivering value-added products and services to businesses, customers and consumers. Driven by a united purpose—to transform people's lives, so that together we can grow a better world—Pyxus International, its subsidiaries and affiliates, are trusted providers of responsibly sourced, independently verified, sustainable and traceable agricultural and consumer-driven products and ingredients. For more information, visit www.pyxus.com.

