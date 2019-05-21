Q Analysts Hires Ground Truth Data Services Expert Weunchoy Seng Teung To Lead Ground Truth Services Practice For The Company

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Q Analysts today announced that ground truth data services expert Weunchoy Seng Teung has joined the company as the new Vice President of Ground Truth Data Services. Teung will be responsible for building out Q Analysts' global Ground Truth Data Services practice and is based in Kirkland, WA.

Q Analysts provides a full suite of Ground Truth Data Services, including data collection, ingestion, and automated and manual tagging to create algorithm-ready quality data optimized for artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML). The company's methodology initiates, creates, and delivers on data collection initiatives for areas such as speech, humans, and spaces.

"Our goal is to provide an end-to-end service to our customers where we can help test their tools, build a training program, capture and label their data, and give them quality data back that is ready for developers to use," said Seng Teung. "By providing this full service we are able to help companies give time back to the developers and program managers to focus on the product and not the execution of getting data for the process, saving time and money during the product development cycle."

Immediately prior to Q Analysts, Teung was the operations program manager for Microsoft Corporation where he helped Microsoft become a market leader in the world of cognition for AI.

"Q Analysts has a wealth of global experience providing a complete suite of ground truth data services for artificial intelligence and machine learning," said Ross Fernandes, CEO of Q Analysts. "Seng's deep expertise in this area makes him the perfect person to lead the charge of expanding the Ground Truth Data Services."

About Q Analysts

Founded in 2003, Q Analysts provides industry-leading managed services offerings that drive quality for both Quality Assurance and Testing for hardware devices, software apps and experiences as well as Ground Truth Data Services that leverage the company's expertise in data services for artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML). The globally focused company is the seventh-largest Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) headquartered in Silicon Valley, according to Silicon Valley Business Journal.

