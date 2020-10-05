Q Analysts Named One Of The Largest Minority-owned Businesses In Silicon Valley

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Q Analysts announced today that the Silicon Valley Business Journal has named it one of the Largest Minority-Owned Businesses in Silicon Valley. Prominently ranked 6th on this prestigious list, Q Analysts, a leader in Ground Truth Data Services for Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning and product Quality Assurance and Testing, is proud to be recognized by the SVBJ for the ninth year in a row. Headed by CEO Ross Fernandes since he founded the 100% minority-owned company in 2003.

Q Analysts is known for its proven expertise in Quality Assurance & Testing services designed to optimize life cycle quality from design to post-deployment for a wide range of consumer and commercial hardware, devices, software apps, and user experiences.

The company is also a leading expert in Ground Truth Data Services for data collection, ingestion, and automated and manual tagging for algorithm-ready datasets used in Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning products. The company's rigorous methodology initiates, creates, and implements high-quality data collection for emerging applications in autonomous vehicle (AV) technology, environments, human motion, natural language processing and speech, objects and scenarios.

Leveraging over three million hours of expertise, the company offers onsite managed services as well as offsite managed projects in its Q TestLab facilities globally.

"We are honored to continue to receive recognition from this prestigious industry-leading publication. They validate the quality and innovation we strive to bring to our clients worldwide."

- said Ross Fernandes, CEO.

About Q Analysts

Since 2003 Q Analysts has been working with Fortune 500 companies to help them bring the best technology products to market. Q Analysts has over 500 employees worldwide, including its Q TestLab facilities in Kirkland, WA, Antananarivo, Madagascar, and Bangalore, India.

Some of the awards & recognition Q Analysts has received include being ranked one of the Largest Private Companies in Silicon Valley by the Silicon Valley Business Journal, the YesVets Hire-a-Vet Award by the Washington State Employment Security Department for our efforts to employ military veterans, and the bronze winner of the Most Innovative Service in 2019 in the "Best in Biz Awards" for our Ground Truth Data Services portfolio. Find Q Analysts at qanalysts.com, Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

