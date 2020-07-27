Q Analysts Ranked One Of The Largest Private Companies In Silicon Valley

SAN JOSE, Calif., July 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Q Analysts announced today that it has been ranked one of the Largest Private Companies in Silicon Valley by the Silicon Valley Business Journal. This is the first time Q Analysts a leader in product quality assurance testing and Ground Truth data services for artificial intelligence and machine learning has made this elite listing. Led by CEO Ross Fernandes since he founded the 100% minority-owned company in 2003, Q Analysts provides a robust suite of quality-focused technology services to Fortune 500 companies worldwide. It serves as a strategic partner to its clients, including some of the world's largest and most recognizable technology companies.

Q Analysts is widely known for its proven expertise in Quality Assurance & Testing, a comprehensive set of expert consulting, hands-on operational, and specialized technical development services to optimize life cycle quality from design to post-deployment for a wide range of consumer and commercial hardware, devices, software apps, and user experiences.



The company is also a leading expert in Ground Truth Data Services for high-integrity data collection, ingestion, and automated and manual tagging for algorithm-ready use in Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning products. The company's rigorous methodology initiates, creates, and implements high-quality data collection for a wealth of emerging applications in speech, spaces, objects, human motion, scenarios, natural language processing, and Autonomous Vehicle (AV) technology.

Leveraging over three million hours of expertise, the company offers onsite managed services as well as offsite managed projects in its Q TestLab facilities globally using a proven and scalable framework to deliver outsourced services with superior ROI, quality and responsiveness.

About Q Analysts

Since 2003 Q Analysts has been working with Fortune 500 companies to help them bring the best technology products to market. Q Analysts has over 500 employees worldwide, including its Q TestLab facilities in Kirkland, WA, Antananarivo, Madagascar, and Bangalore, India. Q Analysts provides a full suite of Ground Truth Data Services for Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning as well as Quality Assurance and Testing for hardware devices and software apps and experiences. Our corporate mission is focused on quality, and we have built processes and practices to ensure that we deliver the highest quality at every stage of service delivery.

Some of the awards & recognition Q Analysts has received include being named the eighth-largest Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) headquartered in Silicon Valley, the YesVets Hire-a-Vet Award by the Washington State Employment Security Department for our efforts to employ military veterans and the bronze winner of the Most Innovative Service in 2019 in the "Best in Biz Awards" for our Ground Truth Data Services portfolio.

