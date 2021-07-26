Q Analysts Receives ISO 27001 Certification For Information Security Compliance

SAN JOSE, Calif., July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Q Analysts, a leader in driving quality in the world of AI, today announced that it has received ISO 27001 certification for its Information Security Management System (ISMS). ISO 27001 is an information security standard published by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) – the world's largest developer of voluntary international standards – and the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC).

Q Analysts' certification was issued by A-LIGN, an independent and accredited certification body based in the United States, upon successful completion of a formal audit process. This certification is evidence that Q Analysts has met rigorous international standards in ensuring confidentiality and integrity of its data and data processing.

"The IT market landscape has increasingly put pressure on organizations to protect consumer and personal data, and this certification provides evidence to our customers, ground-truth data collection participants, and other interested parties that Q Analysts is managing information security according to best practices internationally," said Mark Dzwonczyk, Chief Operating Officer.

Q Analysts' focus on quality derives from its expertise in Quality Assurance & Testing services designed to optimize life cycle quality, from design to post-deployment, for a wide range of AI-driven consumer and commercial hardware, software apps, integrated devices, and user experiences.

The company's Ground Truth Data Services provide high-quality data used in Artificial Intelligence algorithms for Machine Learning products. Q Analysts is recognized as an industry leader for its vast experience in real-world human, environments, and scenario data collection and both automated and manual annotation and tagging.

Q Analysts' CEO Ross Fernandes said, "We have always treated our customers' and participants' data with rigorous attention to security. Our independent 27001 certification is another milestone to formally acknowledge our commitment to data quality and information security."

Leveraging over three million hours of expertise, the company offers onsite managed services and offsite managed projects in its Q TestLab facilities globally.

About Q Analysts

Since 2003, Q Analysts has been working with Fortune 500 companies to help them bring the best technology products to the market. Q Analysts has over 500 employees worldwide, including in its Q TestLab facilities in Kirkland, WA; Antananarivo, Madagascar; and Bangalore, India.

Some of the awards and recognition Q Analysts has received include these from the Silicon Valley Business Journal: being ranked 9th on their list of Fastest Growing Private Companies, named one of their top 10 Largest Minority-Owned Businesses in Silicon Valley, and being ranked one of the Largest Private Companies in Silicon Valley. The company has also won the US Department of Labor's Gold Medallion Award from HIREVets for exemplary efforts in recruiting and employing our nation's veterans. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

