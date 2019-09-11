Q Biomed and Collaborator Chemveda Life Sciences Enter Agreement for Synthesis and Manufacturing of Liver Cancer Chemotherapeutic

NEW YORK, Sept. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Q BioMed, Inc. (OTCQB: QBIO) and Chemveda Life Sciences are very pleased to announce that after the recent successful chemical synthesis of a unique natural compound that has shown remarkable efficacy as a potential chemotherapy for the treatment of liver cancer, the two companies have formalized a collaboration to continue the work and to scale-up manufacturing of cGMP product for planned pre-clinical testing and clinical trials.

Since February 2017, Q BioMed and Chemveda have been engaged in a joint research program to synthesize uttroside B and several other derivatives. The goal of the program is to study their potential use in clinical trials for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma (liver cancer) as well as other cancers. The original compound was isolated and characterized from the leaves of Solanum nigrum Linn, a plant widely used in traditional medicines.

In a Scientific Reports study, researchers showed that in animal models, uttroside B was ten times more cytotoxic to the HepG2 liver cancer cell line than sorafenib, the only drug approved by the Food and Drug Administration for liver cancer at the time and the current first line treatment for hepatocellular carcinoma. Uttroside B drastically reduced tumors in mice bearing human liver cancer xenografts. In addition, in pre-clinical experiments, uttroside B induced cytotoxicity in all liver cancer cell lines and researchers were able to confirm its biological safety, both by in vitro and in vivo studies. Q BioMed is awaiting confirmatory cell line efficacy data from the synthesized drug product and its derivatives.

Denis Corin, Q BioMed CEO said, "Chemveda has been an excellent partner in this program, both in terms of execution and problem solving, and we look forward to the next phase as we advance this promising molecule and others towards the clinic."

Bheema Paraselli, Chemveda's President & CEO said, "Since its inception in early 2017 we have been very interested in this research given to the novelty of its clinical end-point & nobility of this approach. What helped us cut through the initial uncertainty and risks surrounding the milestone approach was our stringent due-diligence, attention to detail, and tailored scientific approach. We are very thankful to Q BioMed for being of tremendous help."

Under the Agreement and depending upon reaching certain milestones, Q BioMed have agreed to pay Chemveda a combination of cash and stock and capped royalty on net sales of any and all drug product(s) resulting from the collaboration. Subject to the terms of the Agreement, Chemveda shall have the first right of refusal and, if exercised, the exclusive right to manufacture any products developed as a result of the program for pre-commercial and commercial production.

Chemotherapeutic options for liver cancer are limited, and the prognosis of patients remains challenging. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, it is the second most common cause of cancer deaths worldwide, claiming approximately 750,000 lives each year. In the US, the American Cancer Society estimates that 42,000 people will be diagnosed with liver cancer in 2019 and that 32,000 will die from the disease this year. Liver cancer incidence has more than tripled since 1980 and deaths in the US have increased 56% since 2003.

The uttroside B technology is covered by a provisional patent application. To see the full Scientific Reports study, go to: http://www.nature.com/articles/srep36318

About Q BioMed Inc.

Q BioMed Inc. (Q) is a commercial stage biomedical acceleration and development company. We are focused on licensing and acquiring biomedical assets across the healthcare spectrum. Q is dedicated to providing these target assets the strategic resources, developmental support, and expansion capital the need to ensure they meet their developmental potential, enabling them to provide products to patients in need‏.

About Chemveda Life Sciences

Chemveda Life Sciences ( http://chemvedals.com) is a chemistry focused, aggressively growing, contract services partner helping global pharmaceutical & biotech companies, and academia improve their cost and timeline efficiencies over internal R&D. Chemveda is headquartered in Hyderabad, India and is creating a niche by providing cutting edge solutions ranging from highly exploratory discovery chemistry to drug product development across multiple chemistry classes. Chemveda's team of over 200 vastly qualified scientists is supported by its significant investments in client oriented facilities, systems and processes defined on the guiding principles of quality, safety and compliance.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such statements include, but are not limited to, any statements relating to our growth strategy and product development programs and any other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could negatively affect our business, operating results, financial condition and stock price. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated are: risks related to our growth strategy; risks relating to the results of research and development activities; our ability to obtain, perform under and maintain financing and strategic agreements and relationships; uncertainties relating to preclinical and clinical testing; our dependence on third-party suppliers; our ability to attract, integrate, and retain key personnel; the early stage of products under development; our need for substantial additional funds; government regulation; patent and intellectual property matters; competition; as well as other risks described in our SEC filings. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in our expectations or any changes in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law.

